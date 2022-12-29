AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Derek Carr

Broncos

Broncos’ interim HC Jerry Rosburg said OLB Randy Gregory (knee) and LB Baron Browning (hip) did not practice on Wednesday. (Mike Klis)

“is our starting quarterback” and will play in Week 17. Rosburg said they parted ways with OL coach Butch Barry because they wanted to go in a “different direction” with their offensive line: “I have great respect for Butch. An affection. He’s a good man and a fine coach. I made that move because I wanted to move in a different direction with the offensive line. Wanted to make an impactful move with the offensive line.” (Klis)

Chargers

With the win on Monday night against the hapless Colts, the Chargers clinched a playoff berth for the first time since the 2018 season and the first time in HC Brandon Staley‘s tenure. The coach wants a lot more, however.

“It’s just the beginning. This is not our final goal,” said Staley via ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry. “We have two more games against really good teams and we need to search to play our best football so we can not only get into the playoffs but make a run to a Super Bowl championship, which is what our goal is.”

Staley added he’s proud of his team, which has withstood a number of injuries to key players and fought its way back from a 5-5 record to 9-6.

“We’ve got the makeup to withstand the type of season that we’ve had. I think that we would not be here if it were not for the toughness of our football team, the makeup of our football team,” Staley said. “For far too long people have talked about the talent of this football team and the organization and that’s ultimately not what gets you where you want to go. You have to prove your toughness, and that’s what we have proven so far this year, is that we have a tough enough football team mentally and physically to be where we are right now.”

Raiders

According to Vic Tafur of The Atheltic, Derek Carr has been a “marked man for a while.”

Davis reportedly let HC Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler make the call to extend Carr’s contract and trade for his friend Davante Adams .

While Carr once said he would retire rather than play for another team, Tafur thinks Carr will be motivated to prove Las Vegas made a mistake.

As far as what’s next for the Raiders, the Athletic’s Jeff Howe notes the obvious connection is Buccaneers QB Tom Brady , who is set to be a free agent if he doesn’t decide to retire and would have a lot to work with on offense in Las Vegas. He obviously knows McDaniels well.

wasn’t on board. Gutierrez mentions the Raiders will have other major decisions on the future of RB Josh Jacobs , LB Denzel Perryman and DC Patrick Graham .

The reactions in the Raiders locker room were generally of shock, as Las Vegas was still technically alive for a playoff berth. Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow said: “We still have a chance. So that’s disappointing. But I don’t get paid to make those decisions.” (Vincent Bonsignore)

said: “We still have a chance. So that’s disappointing. But I don’t get paid to make those decisions.” (Vincent Bonsignore) Adams didn’t answer a question about how he views his future in Las Vegas, saying he’s only focused on the final two games.