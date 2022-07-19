AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Derek Carr, Davante Adams

Broncos

KUSA’s Mike Klis believes Broncos WRs Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy are the two best bets to lead the team in receiving.

and are the two best bets to lead the team in receiving. Klis mentions it seems like Broncos WR KJ Hamler is ahead of schedule in his rehab from a knee injury this offseason.

Chargers

Chargers S Nasir Adderley spoke about his excitement over the team adding big-name players like OLB Khalil Mack and CB J.C. Jackson this offseason.

“I think a lot of guys are excited. We know we have a special group around us, but we also have a room full of competitors,” Adderley told Chargers.com. “We have a lot of competitors that are working hard to perfect their craft and pushing one another because we know that’s the only way we are going to reach our goals — pushing one another. It’s a really good environment on the practice field, and we’re getting better every day. You feel it in the walkthrough, you even look around and see we’ve got some guys. I think it’s really unique that we know that this isn’t going to be a walk in the park. We know that we’re going to have to put the work in and we’re going to have to work hard every day. I mean because it’s the NFL, talent isn’t going to get you there. Talent and the work ethic combined [is] what’s going to make this thing go.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Derek Carr said that both he and WR Davante Adams jumped at the opportunity to play together as it was something they’ve talked about doing since their time together at Fresno State.

“That’s something that we always talked about,” Carr said, via Fresno Bee. “We dreamed of that and then when it became closer to reality, I went all in and he did, too. It’s something that we both just know where we’re at in our careers.”

Carr didn’t want to guarantee that he and Adams can recapture the success they shared together in college, where Adams had 1,719 yards to go along with 24 touchdowns, but he’s excited about the opportunity to chase it.

“It doesn’t promise that we can repeat what we’ve done,” Carr said. “It does give us an opportunity to play together again and it’s exciting. We’re both fired up about it. We’ve both been working really hard to make sure that we’re not just good again, we want to be as good as we can possibly be, but that takes a lot of work, and that takes a lot of routes that he has to run. A lot of balls that I got to throw and we’ll see where it takes us, but we’re excited to be on this journey together again.”

Adams is hoping the two can pick up where they left off, though he noted that they will do “whatever it takes to win” at the end of the day.

“That’s what’s most important,” he said. “The numbers are going to come and the touchdowns and all that. I think we’ve established that we know what we’re doing apart from each other, let alone when we get together.”