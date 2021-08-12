AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Derek Carr

Broncos

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater said he’s been reflecting on his severe knee injury sustained with the Vikings in 2016 and has been using his past as motivation.

“I’ve found myself thinking about it more lately than I have in the past,” Bridgewater said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “Just about the day I was injured and up until this point. Because I use it as motivation now. Before I used to just brush it off like, man, it happened, keep going. Now it’s just like, man, here I am where I could have been counted out. I almost had to have my leg amputated and things like that, and it’s like when I wake up in the morning I’m blessed. I get an opportunity to put my feet on the ground and go out here and play football, a game that I love to play. So I have so much fun playing this game now, more fun than I ever have, the more that I think what I went through here.”

Bridgewater feels that he’s a “survivor” after recovering from his knee injury and has carried that mindset since 2016.

“Biggest takeaway from my spots is, I learned that I’m a survivor,” Bridgewater said. “No matter the circumstance, no matter the situation, how are you gonna survive? You can lay down and be eaten alive or survive and keep hunting. That’s been my mindset.”

Chargers

Chargers DE Joey Bosa said first-round OT Rashawn Slater has impressed in practice: “We’ve had some great battles. He has really good feet, really fast hands and he’s strong. He’s just a smart guy. I think that’s a deadly combination at tackle. All of us have been having trouble with him.” (NFL.com)

Raiders

Raiders QB Derek Carr said he wants to play as long as Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has.

“I feel like I can play another 15 years, without a doubt,” Carr said, via Paul Gutierrez. “Nothing’s hurting. It’s the middle of camp, and I feel great. I feel strong, I feel fast, I feel explosive. And I think it’s just the way we train now.”

Carr mentioned that he thinks he is still getting better.

“I honestly feel stronger, faster, better than I first did when I got to the NFL,” Carr said. “And that comes with more knowledge on how to train, how to eat, how to take care of your body. And that takes a little bit of money sometimes, but it’s definitely worth it.

“Because I’m sitting here in Year 8, and I remember people ahead of me talking about Year 8 like, ‘Yeah, I’m miserable,’ and they can barely walk out of bed. I’m blessed, man. I don’t have those problems. And I’ve had broken bones. But the way they rehab and stuff nowadays, I feel great.”

Raiders’ new CB Casey Hayward said players are quickly adapting to DC Gus Bradley ‘s defense: “Since OTA’s, everybody’s been doing a really good job of trying to learn. Myself, I learn through reps…seems like guys are picking it up and learning.” (Paul Gutierrez)

Raiders HC Jon Gruden said backup QB Marcus Mariota is questionable for Saturday's preseason game against the Seahawks due to a sore leg. (Paul Gutierrez)