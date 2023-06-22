AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers

Broncos

Broncos ST coach Ben Kotwica says it was a very difficult decision for the team to move on from veteran K Brandon McManus, who quickly found a new team with the Jaguars.

“Making that transaction was a tough call,” Kotwica said, via BroncosWire.com. “I think there was a lot of thought going into that. He did a lot of great things here. As a matter of fact, I remember working him out at Temple back in the day outside of Philadelphia when I was with the Jets at that time. He’s done a lot of great things, but that’s part of the business. Transactions occur, and there will be more transactions.”

“We wish [McManus] nothing but the best,” Kotwica added. “Going to Jacksonville, I think that’s a great spot for him. I know he has a home in Florida. We’re excited about the guys we have in Elliott and Randy. We’ll see how this takes fold as we move forward to the season.”

Chargers

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper notes one of the big questions the Chargers still need to answer going into the season is who will step up at running back behind Austin Ekeler to bring a more physical complement between the tackles and improve the ground game. He notes they have some optimism about Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller .

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said the team has tight ends who can fit into the fullback role, such as TE Noah Gray, so they may opt to keep an extra tight end instead of a traditional fullback.

“Yeah, so the tight ends can work into that spot,” Reid said, via Chiefs Wire. “We know that Noah (Gray) can do all of that. That’s kind of where we went with it. We’ve got a number of tight ends who we feel comfortable with. So, maybe you keep an extra tight end instead of a fullback.”