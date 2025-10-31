AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Isiah Pacheco, Patriots

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton admitted that he was amazed by TE Mercedes Lewis‘ longevity after signing a contract with Denver at 41 years old.

“I think, obviously, it’s unusual,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “I think he’s obsessed with taking care of himself. That has a lot to do with it. I had checked on a mutual friend. He’s been training two times a day and then you can see that he’s in shape. Someone asked me, ‘What’s the most senior player you’ve ever coached?’ I don’t think I’ve coached someone who’s in Year 20. It’s a pleasure to have him, and I’m glad he’s here.”

Broncos QB Bo Nix said that he and Lewis will be neighbors in the locker room and plan on developing a chemistry together.

“I remember watching him growing up, so I’m excited to be teammates with him,” Nix said. “Actually sharing locker buddies, so he’s right next to me in the locker room. I’m sure we’ll get to know each other, and then eventually, when we are on the field together, it’d be nice knowing that he has our back.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid doesn’t believe that RB Isiah Pacheco‘s injury will sideline him for an extended period of time.

“We’ll just see how he’s moving around,” Reid said, via PFT. “But, tough kid. So, there’s a point there [on Monday night] where he wanted to go back in and I wouldn’t let him. That’s how he’s wired — you’d have to cut his leg off to stop him.”

If Pacheco were to miss any time, Reid has the utmost confidence in RB Elijah Mitchell to pick up the slack.

“First of all, he had a severe injury at one point that a lot of guys wouldn’t even come back from this thing,” Reid said of Mitchell. “And he battled back and you could see him just get better every week during camp and then progressing through to now — takes a lot of the reps with the scout-team group. I would tell you that we all have confidence in his play ability for sure, yeah.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel was sure to maintain an overall team overview when discussing QB Drake Maye but acknowledged his personal achievements.

“I think that he’s very, very important part of our success,” Vrabel said, via Patriots Wire. “And I’m happy that he’s having personal success. He wants to continue to improve, and I think that there’s a hunger for that. And I think he sees how important his, not only performance, but just the way that he operates and functions, how important that is to the offense and our football team.”