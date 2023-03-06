AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Jalen Ramsey, Raiders

Broncos
Broncos RB Chase Edmonds made it clear that he wants to remain in Denver, even if it’s on a restructured contract.
“I’m looking at it realistically,” Edmonds said, via Parker Garbiel of The Denver Post. “They’re probably going to ask me to restructure. I love the guys in the locker room. Love playing with Russ. … Just has to make sense for both sides.”
- Troy Renck wonders if the Broncos would consider bringing in QB Jameis Winston as a backup should he wind up being released by the Saints.
Chiefs
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes the Chiefs are bracing to lose WR Mecole Hardman, who could have a better market than many people expect.
- The same is true of S Juan Thornhill, who is the No. 2 player at his position for some teams on their free agency boards, per Fowler.
- Per USA Today’s Charles Goldman, the Chiefs had a formal Combine interview with Oregon OLB D.J. Johnson.
- The Chiefs will host Pittsburgh DL Deslin Alexander on a top 30 visit. (Ryan Fowler)
- Clemson OL Jordan McFadden highlighted his meeting with the Chiefs at the Shrine Bowl as one of his interviews that stood out to him. (Justin Melo)
- Pittsburgh OT Carter Warren had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Ryan Fowler)
- LSU OL Anthony Bradford had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Justin Melo)
- Auburn DE Derick Hall had a formal Combine interview with the Chiefs. (Jesse Newell)
- Kansas City also had a formal meeting with Georgia DE Nolan Smith. (Newell)
- Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton met formally with Kansas City at the Combine. (Ed Easton)
- Florida DT Gervon Dexter met with the Chiefs at the Combine. (Jeff Risdon)
- Utah TE Dalton Kincaid and Tennessee OT Darnell Wright had formal Combine interviews with the Chiefs. (Mark Lane)
- They also did a formal interview with Alabama OT Tyler Steen. (Lane)
- Syracuse OL Matthew Bergeron spoke with the Chiefs in a formal interview at the Combine. (Lane)
- Georgia OT Broderick Jones met formally with the Chiefs at the Combine. (Lane)
- Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris‘ docket of formal Combine interviews included the Chiefs, among others. (Mark Downey)
- Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey had an interview at the Combine with the Chiefs. (Patrick Engel)
Raiders
Jeremy Fowler reports that the Rams will “very likely” trade CB Jalen Ramsey in the coming weeks, with the Lions and Raiders being considered as potential landing spots.
“Now, Jalen Ramsey. This could be a hot market on the trade front,” Fowler said, via Bleacher Report. “The Rams are talking calls here, so I’ve talked to some teams this weekend to see what’s going on here and the Detroit Lions come up fairly often. It’s just a reasonable potential fit because Brad Holmes, the GM there, was with the Rams for a long time, he knows Ramsey’s game, and they need cornerback help. They’ve been sort of been a built through the draft team but could be one to watch. Las Vegas Raiders need help there, so Ramsey, with his skill set, is only 28 years old, even though he’s due $17 million and should have some suitors.”
- NBC Sports’ Peter King doesn’t think the Raiders are as desperate as other teams picking in the top 10 for a rookie quarterback and are less likely to trade up, at least not as far as No. 1.
