AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Jalen Ramsey, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos RB Chase Edmonds made it clear that he wants to remain in Denver, even if it’s on a restructured contract. 

“I’m looking at it realistically,” Edmonds said, via Parker Garbiel of The Denver Post. “They’re probably going to ask me to restructure. I love the guys in the locker room. Love playing with Russ. … Just has to make sense for both sides.

  • Troy Renck wonders if the Broncos would consider bringing in QB Jameis Winston as a backup should he wind up being released by the Saints.

Chiefs

Raiders

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Rams will “very likely” trade CB Jalen Ramsey in the coming weeks, with the Lions and Raiders being considered as potential landing spots.

“Now, Jalen Ramsey. This could be a hot market on the trade front,” Fowler said, via Bleacher Report. “The Rams are talking calls here, so I’ve talked to some teams this weekend to see what’s going on here and the Detroit Lions come up fairly often. It’s just a reasonable potential fit because Brad Holmes, the GM there, was with the Rams for a long time, he knows Ramsey’s game, and they need cornerback help. They’ve been sort of been a built through the draft team but could be one to watch. Las Vegas Raiders need help there, so Ramsey, with his skill set, is only 28 years old, even though he’s due $17 million and should have some suitors.”

  • NBC Sports’ Peter King doesn’t think the Raiders are as desperate as other teams picking in the top 10 for a rookie quarterback and are less likely to trade up, at least not as far as No. 1. 

