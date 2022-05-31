AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Orlando Brown Jr, Raiders

Broncos

Mike Klis of 9News.com reports that Broncos LB Jonathon Cooper will undergo surgery to repair a tendon in his left ring finger from an injury he suffered during OTA practice on Monday.

While the chargers against Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy have officially been dropped, he is still subject to discipline under the league's personal conduct policy. However, a suspension isn't viewed as likely, per Klis.

have officially been dropped, he is still subject to discipline under the league’s personal conduct policy. However, a suspension isn’t viewed as likely, per Klis. Broncos OT Calvin Anderson had a recent procedure on his nose but returned to field work at OTAs. (Klis)

Chiefs

Kansas City and OT Orlando Brown Jr. still have yet to come to an agreement on a contract extension. Brown is currently working to find an agent to assist in contract negotiations, and the two sides have until July 15th to agree to a long-term extension.

“He’s still working to get an agent,” Reid said via the Athletic. “He’s interviewing these different people. Once he gets that taken care of, we’ll be able to roll. I know he’s working out in Florida.”

Mahomes isn’t concerned about Brown potentially leaving Kansas City.

“He’s a guy that loves football,” Mahomes said. “I know he wants to be here and to be a Chief.”

Jordan Schultz reports that the Chiefs want to extend Brown before the July 15th deadline and confirms he’s interviewing multiple agents in an attempt to find new representation ahead of the deal.

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels praised QB Derek Carr‘s leadership qualities and his ability to take coaching well.

“He’s a great human being and he’s a really smart football player — and you don’t have to say it five times for him to get it,” McDaniels said via PFT. “There’s a natural way he learns that’s pretty easy as a coach. And he’s a great leader. So his teammates follow him. He’s a competitive guy. He wants to do it the way you want it done, which I love that about him. He knows that I’ll give him some grey, but he doesn’t want the grey. He wants [it to be], ‘Hey, tell me exactly how you want it done. I’m gonna try to do it that way.’ So, just a great process. Really excited about the time I’ve gotten to spend with him so far. And looking forward to developing that relationship more and more as we go. Very coachable guy, sets the bar high. He’s here early, stays late, does everything you can ask of him.”