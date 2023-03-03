AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Orlando Brown, Raiders, Josh Jacobs

Broncos

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah is a firm believer that the Broncos need to add depth to their offensive and defensive lines as they likely won’t be on the clock until the second day of the draft.

“When you look at the directions they could be looking to go, I think O-line, D-line would be the places where you start,” Jeremiah said. “I think from an offensive line standpoint, I feel pretty good about the interior and some of the depth that you could find in that portion of the draft. I think edge rush is actually a pretty good group, as well. Guys that I think could be in that type of range: K.J. Henry from Clemson would be one; Andre Carter from the Army; Zach Harrison from Ohio State; Dylan Horton from TCU. Those are good players. I think those guys will probably be in that third- or fourth-round range. (Notre Dame’s Isaiah) Foskey would be another one. He’s going to test really well, so he might test his way out of that range. I think when you’re looking at offensive linemen, and edge rushers, that’s not bad. I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised with the quality of the depth that’s going to be there in the third and fourth rounds in this draft.”

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach said it’s a possibility for them to use the franchise tag on OT Orlando Brown for a second consecutive season but they are having “a lot of dialogue” toward a long-term deal.

“We went through this path last year,” Veach said, via ProFootballTalk. “As always, it’s more beneficial for us to get something done long-term. That’s why this season is so important for us and really this is the start. We’ll have a lot of dialogue, as you know, the Combine is great to come in here and check out the new college talent, but a lot of the time here is spent talking with the agents of our players, so start exchanging information. Now unlike last year, I think we have at least a runway to work with. We’ve gotten to know his team a little bit better. We’re excited to get that process started here and hopefully, we can get something figured out.”

Veach thinks Brown having an agent this offseason is very beneficial in comparison to this time last year.

“Yeah, I mean it’s a big deal because I don’t think we started that until really late in the process and time became a factor there, so I think that’s certainly going to help facilitate things,” Veach said. “We’ll just go to work right away and see what we can get done.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels said their goal is to keep impending free agent RB Josh Jacobs in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future.

“That’s the hope and the goal is that he’s here for a while,” McDaniels said, via NFL.com. “We’ll see how that all plays out, but again, Dave and Josh’s representatives have been in contact, and that’s the goal. That’s what we’re working toward.”

The Raiders will reportedly franchise Jacobs if they can’t get a long-term deal done.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud‘s said his official meeting with the Raiders this week “went well,” per Vincent Bonsignore of Las Vegas Review-Journal.