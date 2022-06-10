AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Orlando Brown, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos first-year HC Nathaniel Hackett offered high praise for veteran DT Mike Purcell.

“First and foremost, as a veteran, the guy is unbelievable,” Hackett said, via BroncosWire.com. “Just as a man, he’s played a long time in this league. He’s fought through a lot; he’s been very productive and he’s a very big human being in the middle.

“When he gets a chance to go one-on-one with the center and someone is trying to get after him, he gets a lot of push through the middle, which is awesome…. He’s doing a great job and he brings so much just from his leadership, his experience and his strength in stopping [offenses] in the middle.”

Chiefs

Contract talks between the Chiefs and LT Orlando Brown Jr. haven’t really gotten off the ground so far, as Brown has been without an agent until hiring a new one recently. The two sides met for the first time with about five weeks to go until the franchise tag deadline for an extension on July 15.

“We had a really good conversation,” Brown’s new agent Michael Portner said via the Athletic’s Nate Taylor. “I respect the way they do business. I feel confident we’re going to get something done that makes sense for us and them and really does put Orlando in the category where he deserves to be. We’re going to explore all the options.”

Brown pushed his way out of Baltimore to be able to play left tackle instead of right. There are some personal reasons — his father who passed away was a longtime left tackle — but it’s also true that left tackles make significantly more than right tackles, and Brown has the leverage to command a contract near or at the top of the market.

“His game has proven where he should be,” Portner said. “It’s not me working magic. He is confident and comfortable that the Chiefs will be able to take care of him. The salary cap is going to be moving up. I know where we stand, where the numbers are in the market, and I know the NFL is absolutely killing it with revenue right now with (the) Amazon deal and sports gambling.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid doesn’t expect Brown’s contract situation to become an issue: “I don’t see anything that’s gonna get in the way there.” (Sam McDowell)

Raiders

Raiders RB Brandon Bolden said that HC Josh McDaniels hasn’t changed much since last season with the Patriots, but has a “little more stern” demeanor.

“He’s the same,” Bolden said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “He just says things a little more stern now.”

Bolden feels that his familiarity with McDaniels’ system is an advantage for him and is able to give advice to teammates on what he expects.

“(The familiarity) is a big advantage,” Bolden said. “You know what to expect, you know how to go about things at practice, and you can give guys the heads-up about what the coaches are looking for.”

Bolden is glad that he’s been alongside McDaniels since his rookie season.

“It’s like if you’re used to your older brother babysitting, but now the parents are nowhere around and you’re stuck with your big brother for the weekend,” Bolden said. “It’s been cool these past years to see him going to Denver and coming back to New England, and now I’ve had him since I was a rookie and now he’s where he is now.”