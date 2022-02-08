AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- KUSA’s Mike Klis reports the Broncos are hiring Peter Hansen as their new LB coach. He most recently was the defensive coordinator of UNLV and previously worked with the 49ers.
- The Broncos are also adding Ben Steele to their offensive staff. Steele caught the first touchdown pass from Packers QB Aaron Rodgers during the 2005 preseason and was an assistant OL coach with the Vikings. (Klis)
- Broncos OLB coach John Pagano will not be back with the team next season. (Klis)
- Broncos assistant ST coordinator Chris Gould was not retained and will not be a part of new HC Nathaniel Hackett‘s staff in Denver. (Klis)
- Hackett is retaining Broncos WR coach Zach Azzanni and offensive assistant Justin Rascati. (Ryan O’Halloran)
Chiefs
- Former agent and CBS Sports analyst Joel Corry writes Rams WR Odell Beckham has improved his stock enough that he could potentially cash in in a major way in free agency with a multi-year deal exceeding $15 million per year.
- That deal could come from the Rams but Corry adds teams like the Raiders, Patriots, Chiefs and Chargers should provide competition and could be compelling alternatives.
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson writes that Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy could sign another deal to return to Kansas City. However, the Saints have also expressed interest in him for their offensive coordinator job.
- If Bieniemy leaves, Wilson adds Chiefs HC Andy Reid would be interested in bringing back former Bears HC Matt Nagy, as well as Kentucky QB coach Liam Coen.
Raiders
Patriots QB Mac Jones commented on new Raiders HC Josh McDaniels while at the Pro Bowl, saying he will do a great job in Las Vegas.
“He’s a great offensive mind. He does a great job of coaching everybody from the linemen to the skill players,” Jones said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “He deserves the job, and he’s going to do a great job.”
- Vic Tafur of The Athletic wonders if the Raiders would consider giving QB Derek Carr $150 million or more and tying themselves to him for the foreseeable future, or if the new regime is hesitant to commit to him and looks to explore the trade market for the veteran.
- Tafur mentions there are some rumblings Raiders DL coach Rod Marinelli is considering retirement.
- Raiders DB coach Ron Milus will likely join Colts DC Gus Bradley in Indianapolis. (Stephen Holder)
