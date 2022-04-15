AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb said that his goal for the upcoming season is to remain healthy for all 17 games: “My main (goal) is playing all 17… Everybody knows I haven’t been the healthiest player out here, and I’m doing everything I can to stay on the field for my teammates and myself.” (Kyle Newman)

said that his goal for the upcoming season is to remain healthy for all 17 games: “My main (goal) is playing all 17… Everybody knows I haven’t been the healthiest player out here, and I’m doing everything I can to stay on the field for my teammates and myself.” (Kyle Newman) Chubb said that the addition of QB Russell Wilson makes them a contender and they have aspirations to win the championship this season: “It does feel like we’re right on the cusp of it… This is the year to make everything happen.” (Newman)

makes them a contender and they have aspirations to win the championship this season: “It does feel like we’re right on the cusp of it… This is the year to make everything happen.” (Newman) Broncos OT Garett Bolles said that Wilson’s mentality is what the team needed from the quarterback position: “You talk about some of the greatest athletes—Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan—the type of mentalities those athletes have—that’s what he has. He’s so focused all the time, ready to rock and roll, and it’s what we needed here.” (Adam Schefter)

East Carolina CB Ja’Quan McMillian has eight total visits, including with the Broncos. (Jeremy Fowler)

Chiefs

The Chiefs are hosting UConn OT Ryan Van Demark for a visit this week. (Tom Pelissero)

for a visit this week. (Tom Pelissero) Alabama WR Jameson Williams is visiting with the Chiefs. (Josh Norris)

Raiders

Raiders QB Derek Carr thinks skepticism about his ability to win playoff games is “ridiculous” and is keeping an “underdog mentality” going into next season.

“The question of, Can I win a playoff game? Yeah, that’s ridiculous. Yes. Just because we haven’t, just because we had one chance and we lost in the last series of the game to the AFC champions? Yeah, I think we can,” Carr said, via ProFootballTalk. “It just shows you how close we were. But with that said, 55 percent of the teams that make the playoffs, the next year don’t. So the odds are against us. I like that kind of thought process better, so I’m going to keep that underdog mentality, and that chip on the shoulder mindset. But at the same time, I know what I’m capable of, I know what our team’s capable of, and I’m excited to see. I know we have to earn that spot, I think we were a fifth seed something like that, and now we have to earn more than that. That’s the goal. With this division that will be tough, but we’re excited for that challenge.”

Carr added that he would’ve understood if new HC Josh McDaniels wanted to go with a different quarterback going forward.

“I understand if someone came in and they want somebody new. I get it. But the fact that they keep believing in me, watching the tape and saying, ‘Wow, we want you to be here for some more years, some more time.’ That means more to me, way more to me, than any of the other stuff,” Carr said, via ProFootballTalk.