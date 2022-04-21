AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Arguably no receiver has been as important to their team the past few seasons as Tyreek Hill was to the Chiefs. The match between his blinding speed, QB Patrick Mahomes‘ strong arm and daring style and HC Andy Reid‘s innovative design was perfect. All good things must come to an end, though, and the Chiefs still have to find ways to win without Hill.

“It is definitely going to be different in a sense, but I feel like we still have a strong foundation of guys that have been here over the last few years,” Mahomes said via NFL Media’s Grant Gordon. “Then with coach Reid, coach [Eric] Bieniemy and then having a guy like coach [Matt] Nagy back, he’s someone that I’ve worked with before, so I have that commonality. As far as on the field, we brought in some different receivers, but we still have guys like Travis Kelce who can help teach the ways that we practice. Mecole [Hardman] can do that as well. We’ll have to find production in different ways then we did last year because Tyreek was such a big part of our offense. I think you’ve seen in games where we haven’t had Tyreek, or we haven’t had certain people, other guys have stepped up and made plays happen and I expect that to happen this year as well.”

The Chiefs were without Hill for a four-game stretch back in early 2019 and rolled to a 3-1 record. Mahomes had 1,453 yards passing, eight touchdowns and no interceptions throwing to Kelce, Hardman, Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle. New additions like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are probably better than most of that group.