AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
According to Mike Klis, veteran Broncos G Dalton Risner will likely be hitting the open market this offseason.
“Very excited,’’ Risner said, via Klis. “I’m so proud of the four years that (wife) Whitney and I put together there in Denver. Getting to meet so many great people. People who befriended me for life. People that I admire. No matter what happens to me there are going to be no hard feelings on my end. I’m excited to see where my future lies.’’
- Nick Kosmider of The Athletic mentions that cutting CB Ronald Darby could save the Broncos $9.6 million in cap savings and that the veteran cornerback has only played in 16 of a possible 33 games with the team.
- Jeremy Fowler reports that Northwestern RB coach Lou Ayeni will join the Broncos in the same capacity.
Chiefs
- Nate Taylor of The Athletic lists DE Frank Clark as a potential cap cut for the Chiefs, despite his impressive post-season run which helped the team win the Super Bowl.
- Taylor points out that cutting Clark would save the team $21 million and that he could be brought back at a number that is better for both parties involved.
Raiders
- Albert Breer of SI.com believes the Raiders will be looking for a cheaper option at quarterback this offseason.
- Had Tom Brady been an option this offseason, Breer says they would have considered signing him.
- However, with Brady off the board in retirement, Breer thinks Las Vegas could consider Jimmy Garoppolo, who has ties to both HC Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler.
- The Raiders could bring back Jarrett Stidham if a deal with Garoppolo isn’t viable and then add some competition such as Baker Mayfield.
- Tashan Reed of The Athletic notes that the Raiders could cut C Andre James and save $5 million, as every dime counts now that the team needs to find a new quarterback and revamp their offensive line.
