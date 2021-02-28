AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Jeff Legwold of ESPN outlines how the Broncos can do well this offseason, starting with re-signing S Justin Simmons.
- Their defensive backfield will still need to be improved, and Legwold says the team can draft one of three cornerbacks, including Patrick Surtain II, Caleb Farley, or Jaycee Horn.
- Legwold lists some veteran options that could make sense for the Broncos such as Patrick Peterson, William Jackson, Desmond King, Jason McCourty, and Shaquill Griffin.
- Regardless of if the team gets OT Ja’Wuan James back from opting out of 2020, Legwold says there are a few right tackles on the market with starting experience including Rick Wagner, Taylor Moton and Daryl Williams.
- Legwold thinks the team should tender their restricted free agents as well, including RB Phillip Lindsay, WR Tim Patrick, and LB Alexander Johnson. According to Legwold, there’s some talk to people around the NFL that Johnson and Patrick will draw interest if the Broncos decline to tender them at the second-round level or above.
- At quarterback, the possibility of Deshaun Watson seems to be dwindling so Legwold suggests veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick as a possible bridge, but thinks an even stronger option could be Saints’ QB Jameis Winston.
- Syracuse DB Trill Williams has met virtually with the Broncos, and it is unclear what position he will play in the NFL as some teams like him as a safety and other teams see him as a cornerback. (Justin Melo)
- Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble has met virtually with the Broncos. (Justin Melo)
- Louisville RB Javian Hawkins has met virtually with the Broncos. (Justin Melo)
- Potential first-round Northwestern CB Greg Newsome has met with a host of teams virtually ahead of the draft, including the Broncos. (Justin Melo)
Chiefs
- Potential first-round Northwestern CB Greg Newsome has met with a host of teams virtually ahead of the draft, including the Chiefs. (Justin Melo)
Raiders
- Vic Tafur of The Athletic says to not write off Raiders G Richie Incognito from returning next season given they missed the veteran’s leadership after he was shut down with an Achilles injury.
- Tafur is skeptical about the rumors regarding teams potentially trading for Raiders backup QB Marcus Mariota, considering that his $10 million salary in 2021 can increase to $20 million by him becoming a starter.
- Tafur mentions that the Raiders’ have definitely noticed RT Trent Brown’s recent workout videos on social media and have a tough decision to make regarding whether to retain him at his $14 million cap figure.
- In the end, Tafur believes things could still go either way for Brown and the Raiders.
- Syracuse DB Trill Williams has met virtually with the Raiders, and it is unclear what position he will play in the NFL as some teams like him as a safety and other teams see him as a cornerback. (Justin Melo)
Tafur makes a lot of BS up. Fans think he has insider info evenin a pandemic year. Yeah right. He flip flops more than a fish out of water