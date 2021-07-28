AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos OLB Von Miller, who is entering the last year of his contract, said he’d like to play “five to seven more years” in the NFL and would be content with playing elsewhere if he’s not wanted back.

“I would like to keep playing. Whether that’s here with the Denver Broncos or somewhere else, I’m totally at peace with that,” Miller said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “I want to play five to seven more years, I think I said that a couple weeks ago.”

Miller reiterated that he’d like to remain with the Broncos, but admitted that he stressed about entering the final year of his deal back in 2020.

“I’m not really thinking about this is the last year of my contract, [or] will I be with the Broncos,” Miller said. “Last year, to be honest, that was really on my soul. I really wanted, I really wanted — of course I want to be here. I want to stay here for the rest of my career, but getting past that is kind of a release for me.”

Miller feels that missing last season as he recovered from an ankle injury helped him stay “at peace” with his situation and is comfortable “with whatever happens.”

“Sitting out last year, it really helped me be at peace,” Miller said. “Being at peace and being content, they are two totally different things. I feel like you can be at peace with whatever happens, but you still want to go out there and lead the league in sacks, you still want to get Defensive Player of the Year, still want to get all this crazy stuff, but I’m at peace with whatever happens.”

Chiefs

Chiefs OT Orlando Brown is looking forward to playing with his new team.

“They brought in a bunch of great guys who love the game of football and who play this game very emotionally,” Brown said, via Chiefs.com. “We’re all emotionally invested in each other, in the game and in this teamâ€¦I’m super excited to get to work. It’s time to prove it as opposed to talking about it, but I’m excited.” Brown added he has something to prove this year. “I’ve taken it upon myself throughout my life to really feel like I’ve got something to prove,” Brown said. “I’ve always felt like I’ve got a lot to prove, and I’m attacking this year just like every other year. [It’s about] getting better and being the best player that I can be to put this team in Super Bowl contention.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Derek Carr doubled down on comments he made earlier this offseason about not wanting to play for any other team.

“I donâ€™t ever want to play on another team. I have been asked by other people, some of my friends have been begging me to come play for them and their GM or coach really wants me â€” ‘Theyâ€™ll do it today, they will get you today’ â€” and all of that kind of stuff,” Carr said via the Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “And these were Super Bowl-contending teams. I could have been out of here every year for the last four years, and in my heart, I will give 1,000 percent to the Raiders because I donâ€™t want to play anywhere else. And I mean that. I love the city of Las Vegas. I love this organization and I would rather play golf every day of my life than play for somebody else. That was what I meant with that. This is my team, was the heart of my message, this is my team for the rest of my life that my family is going to root for.”