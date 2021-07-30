AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Vic Fangio said he sees “no separation” between QBs Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. (Troy Renck)

said he sees “no separation” between QBs and (Troy Renck) Fangio reiterated that Lock and Bridgewater are “about equal” so far in training camp: “To me they’re about equal, you know, I don’t know what the intelligent equation would be of one sh–ty play that would really affect the game, how many wow plays do you need to wipe that off the books?’’ (Jeff Legwold)

Chiefs

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire revealed he was only around 85 percent healthy for the Super Bowl 55 after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in Week 15.

“I was about probably 85 percent, close to 90 percent,” said Edwards-Helaire.

Edwards-Helaire said he took time to recover from his injury following the postseason.

“Right after the season it wasn’t too hard because I knew I was hurt,” Edwards-Helaire said. “That was the thing, just kind of making sure everything was aligned right. I probably wasn’t doing anything (strenuous), just being able to recover, get some guidance to work on ankle, hips. That was the best thing that benefited me.”

Edwards-Helaire confirmed that he’s fully recovered from his ankle injury.

“I’m 100 percent… Just having the time to kind of let my body recover, then be specific on my training in the offseason and rehab kind of got me where I am right now,” said Edwards-Helaire.

Raiders

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur notes that the Raiders will have an “underrated competition” for the starting guard positions given Richie Incognito is not guaranteed to play ahead of John Simpson and Denzelle Good.

is not guaranteed to play ahead of and Regarding the Raiders’ defensive line, Tafur expects DE Darius Philon to be a “surprise impact player” this season.

to be a “surprise impact player” this season. Tafur writes that Raiders LB Cory Littleton must improve in both pass coverage and run defense.

must improve in both pass coverage and run defense. Tafur is keeping an eye on the competition between Raiders’ second-year CB Damon Arnette and veteran CB Casey Hayward after Arnette struggled as a rookie, while Hayward played under DC Gus Bradley with the Chargers.

and veteran CB after Arnette struggled as a rookie, while Hayward played under DC with the Chargers. If the loser of the position battle between Arnette and Hayward doesn’t move into the nickel role, Tafur expects CB Nevin Lawson to get the starting job.

to get the starting job. Raiders WR Henry Ruggs said his goal over the offseason was to get stronger in the offseason, to become a more physical player, so he gained 13 pounds. (Tashan Reed)

said his goal over the offseason was to get stronger in the offseason, to become a more physical player, so he gained 13 pounds. (Tashan Reed) Raiders’ new DE Yannick Ngakoue feels like his arrival to the organization was long overdue: “I feel like I’ve been a Raider all along. It just took me a while to get here.” (Vic Tafur)