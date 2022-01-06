AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Veteran Broncos RB Melvin Gordon knows that the team had a good roster this season, but is languishing the fact that they couldn’t put it all together in 2021.

“You sit back and get frustrated because we’re so much better than what our record shows,” Gordon said, via SI.com. “It’s frustrating. It’s frustrating as a player. I know it’s frustrating as coaches, as an organization. It’s frustrating. We’re such a good football team. So talented across the board it is ridiculous. For us to be sitting here and not having a chance for the playoffs, all that work you put into the offseason, it’s tough, to say the least.”

CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry believes the Broncos are a potential team to watch in a trade for Vikings QB Kirk Cousins . He points out Denver has a need at quarterback and hired longtime Vikings executive George Paton as GM last offseason.

Broncos QB Drew Lock mentioned what he has learned from HC Vic Fangio. "I have learned a lot from coach Fangio. Anytime you have a defensive head coach, has a defense not like you'd normally see on Sunday, you learn a lot and become a way better player. There's been a lot of benefits to having him as a coach." (Troy Renck)

Lock also commented on his future with the Broncos: “You have to focus on staying in the moment. As far as my future goes, that’s not up to me at this point (regarding being part of Broncos).” (Renck)

Broncos first-round CB Patrick Surtain II has injuries in both calves and would have missed time even if this were not the final game of the season. (Renck)

Fangio also commented on QB Teddy Bridgewater: "I just think Teddy is an NFL starting quarterback that has great intangibles and great qualities that you can't coach." (Mike Klis)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said he expects LT Orlando Brown to play Saturday against the Denver Broncos. (Sam McDowell)

Reid mentioned RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire as well, saying he is "most likely out" this Saturday. (Herbie Teope)

Raiders

Raiders LB Denzel Perryman has earned a lot of praise this season and teammates DE Maxx Crosby, LB K.J. Wright, and even interim HC Rich Bisaccia have congratulated him on earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl.

“Denzel is a special cat,” Crosby said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “The way he plays, you can tell that it matters to him. The way he hits people, I would not want to be hit by that man, I don’t care how small he is (laughing). He puts a dent in everybody. He’s just a different type of player, man. He’s relentless. He brings leadership. And he is a guy you can trust back there. I love having him as a teammate.”

“I am so happy for Denzel, man,” Wright said. “To watch him over his career and to finally make it to a Pro Bowl, to see him make all these plays in the open field, and to get pressure on the quarterback. He is someone who I have respected his whole career, and to see him up close and personal is really cool. This is the first of many for him.”

“Denzel, he’s the energizer bunny,” Bisaccia said. “He’s a big tackler. He makes a lot of plays. He’s got a great presence on the field about him when he’s in there calling the defenses for us. I think he gives us a great sense of confidence that everyone is going to line up right. If they don’t, he’ll get you lined up.”