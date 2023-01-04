AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Josh Jacobs

Broncos

Broncos interim HC Jerry Rosburg explained why he re-assigned playcalling duties to OC Justin Outten and moved QBs coach Klint Kubiak back on the sideline to work directly with Russell Wilson.

“I made the decision to move Justin in the box because I wanted Klint on the sideline with Russell Wilson,” Rosburg said, via BroncosWire. “That is a relationship, a quarterback coach and a quarterback. It is different. It is not that anything else is bad, but it is different. They see the game differently. I wanted Klint with Russell. I don’t want the plays called from the sideline.”

Rosburg reiterated that he has confidence in Outten to call plays and insists that both coaches are open to the move.

“That is why I had so much confidence in Justin to put him up in the box and call the plays. I said this earlier, this is an example of what a team looks like where two men Justin and Klint, can sit in a room with me and everyone can put their egos aside. They are not worried about their resumes or how it looks on the outside and the social media world. Nobody is trying to enhance their resumes. They are just trying to win a football game and that is what those two men did. I have the utmost respect for how they handled it this week, and I would say the players they coach.”

The Broncos hosted offensive tackles George Moore and Hunter Thedford for tryouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid indicated K Harrison Butker didn’t practice due to back spasms and they may sign a kicker in case Butker is unavailable. (Adam Teicher)

The Chiefs hosted RB Jerrion Ealy for a visit on Tuesday. He later signed to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson)

Raiders

Despite falling to the 49ers in overtime, Raiders RB Josh Jacobs drew praise from a potential Defensive Player of the Year in 49ers DE Nick Bosa, who called Jacobs the best running back he has played against in his career.

“That’s a really good team. The best running back I’ve played against in my career, no doubt about it,” Bosa said, via NFL.com. “That dude’s a beast. And they have a lot of really talented players. The quarterback played well. The NFL will humble you 100 percent of the time.” Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal has heard the Raiders are committed to bringing back Jacobs, either via the franchise tag or a contract extension.