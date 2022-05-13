AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Ravens

Broncos

Broncos president of football operations John Elway says Russell Wilson is the “kind of the piece that we needed” after having a hard time finding a franchise quarterback following Peyton Manning‘s retirement.

“We’re excited that he’s in town, there’s no question. He’s kind of the piece that we needed,” Elway said, via the Associated Press.

“George did a tremendous job of putting that deal together and getting him up here,” Elway said. “So, it’s great to see that fan base energized again, and we’ve got a chance to compete in that AFC West, which is obviously going to be tough.”

9News media tycoon and entertainer Byron Allen is one of five candidates to buy the Denver Broncos. Allen will visit the facilities soon and is backed by a handful of investors. (Mike Klis)

is one of five candidates to buy the Denver Broncos. Allen will visit the facilities soon and is backed by a handful of investors. (Mike Klis) Other known candidates are Josh Harris, who visited last week, Rob Walton, who visited Monday and Todd Boehly. (Klis)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid can see the potential in undrafted WR Justyn Ross but added that he is still knocking off some of the rust from being injured.

“Yeah, so I kind of did (see something from him),” Reid said of Ross. via ChiefsWire.com. “He’s a big kid that’s smooth and runs well. He’s kind of feeling himself out here, just a little bit, having been hurt before, the last couple of years. But he sure has a lot of talent there. I’m looking forward to getting with him, he’s a smart kid, smart enough to figure everything out.”

Ravens

Ravens second-round OLB David Ojabo recalled moving to the United States from Scotland at 15-years old in order to play sports, which were initially focused on basketball and soccer.

“I just saw America, and all the opportunity, and I couldn’t pass it up,” Ojabo said, via Alex Prewitt of SI.com. “I wanted to come and be a star… Just a complete 180.”

As for his recovery from a torn Achilles, Ojabo said he isn’t feeling any pain and plans on being ready to play.

“So far no pain, good flexibility, already biking,” Ojabo said. “Cam Akers busted it and played in five and a half months. That lands me at August, September, maybe even October. Season’s still going. So, yeah, I anticipate playing.”

Ojabo said he transitioned from playing basketball and soccer to football as a sophomore in high school.

“It was a hard pill to swallow, realizing I’d have to move on,” said Ojabo.

Ojabo credits his pass-rushing skills to things he picked up while playing other sports.

“My spins, my footwork, my hand-eye coordination, everything,” Ojabo said.