AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Titans

Broncos
- Mike Klis reports that former 49ers coach Jon Embree will interview with the Broncos this week for a role in new HC Nathaniel Hackett‘s offense.
- Klis also reports that defensive pass game coordinator Chris Beake was let go by the team, along with offense quality control coach Chris Cook, assistant DL coach Mike Hiestand, and TE coach Wade Harman.
Chiefs
- Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes commented on the loss to the Bengals at the Pro Bowl: “I’m still not over it. I don’t think I’ll be over it until we’re playing in another Super Bowl. I’ll have to use that as motivation going forward.” (Sam McDowell)
Titans
- Jim Wyatt of TenneseeTitans.com is willing to bet the Titans make a tender offer to backup QB Logan Woodside and that he will compete for the No. 2 spot once again in 2022.
- Wyatt goes on to say that he prefers to keep QB Ryan Tannehill over any trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo or Falcons QB Matt Ryan.
- As for RB D’Onta Foreman, Wyatt thinks the Titans will attempt to retain him despite the fact that he may draw interest from other teams. Wyat also wants to keep veteran P Brett Kern on the roster despite his age drawing retirement questions.
- There were some recent online rumors about the Titans being a potential trade destination for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. However, ESPN’s Turron Davenport reports the Titans do not consider Rodgers to be an option for them at quarterback and have “full intentions” of moving forward with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback.
Chase McCabe reports that former Texans OC Tim Kelly is being given the role of Senior Offensive Assistant/Passing Game Coordinator with the Titans in 2022.
