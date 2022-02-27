AFC Notes: Broncos, Dolphins, Titans

Broncos

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb hasn’t had the career many envisioned when he had 12 sacks as a rookie, as injuries have derailed him since then. He’s entering the final year of his deal in 2022 but Broncos GM George Paton expressed a great deal of admiration and hope about his future in Denver.

“I really admire him,” Paton said via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “Look at what he overcame. He came back and he wasn’t the old Bradley Chubb, but he fought through two surgeries, worked his butt off in rehab to get back when we were in the hunt and when we weren’t in it, he was playing as hard as he could in the last game. I respect Bradley. He brings it every day. He’s a warrior. I know he’s going to get back to where he was.”

Paton also noted he was happy with the contributions from the Broncos’ draft class after his first year in charge. First-round CB Patrick Surtain II, second-round RB Javonte Williams, third-round LB Baron Browning, and third-round OL Quinn Meinerz all either started or played significant roles as rookies, while S Caden Sterns and OLB Jonathon Cooper were instant contributors. However, Paton made it a point to say he wasn’t satisfied.

“No [the class didn’t exceed expectations. Exactly what we were hoping,” Paton said. “I think some of them can be a little better. I think some of them, I was hoping for a little more. I really liked the rookie class. The guys from Day 1 who were pros were Surtain, Javonte and Meinerz. I’m really impressed with Browning and Caden Sterns. And Jonathon Cooper, he’s a pro. They [all] need to take the next step.”

Paton made it a point to say Meinerz, who started at guard after the Broncos lost Graham Glasgow for the season, also has the ability to play at center: “He has the size, he’s athletic and he’s really smart. We’ll see what the coaches think of this group, but I think we have some pieces.”

Glasgow took a pay cut to come back in 2022 and 2020 third-rounder Lloyd Cushenberry started his second season at center in 2021.

Dolphins

Dolphins’ new WRs coach Wes Welker had high praise of WR Jaylen Waddle and is excited to work with the second-year receiver.

“I remember him coming out (of Alabama),” Welker said, via Alain Poupart of Si.com. “You know how much I liked him. His speed. You know the urgency and the passion he plays a game with and you can tell he was a guy that was going to come in and be a pro early on and really excited to be working with him.”

Welker compared Waddle to Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill given his acceleration and mobility when in possession.

“I think it’s acceleration,” Welker said. “Especially like when he gets a ball in my hand. We’ve got the ball in his hands, it’s kind of Tyreek Hill-ish, how he’s just able to get that ball and really burst out of it. A little bit different body types and stuff. But I kind of that’s what came to mind whenever I was kind of watching him coming to Alabama and seeing him on film here.”

