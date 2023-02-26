AFC Notes: Broncos, Dre’Mont Jones, Chiefs, Chargers, Kadarius Toney

Klis adds that the two sides have negotiated but a deal is not imminent, as well as the fact that the team could still use the franchise tag on Jones at $19.73 million for a defensive end or $18.94 million for a defensive tackle.

Aside from Jones, Klis thinks that LB Alex Singleton will be another Broncos free agent who will generate buzz during the combine.

Chargers

Daniel Popper of The Athletic mentions Chargers G Matt Feiler as a potential cap cut, as he would save the team $6.5 million if he was cut before June 1st.

as a potential cap cut, as he would save the team $6.5 million if he was cut before June 1st. Popper adds that the team is more than $20 million over the cap and already has a replacement on the roster in OL Jamaree Salyer.

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Joe Bleymaier believes that WR Kadarius Toney could wind up playing a large role in Kansas City’s offense going forward.

“With the athletic ability that is obvious to everybody, the sky’s the limit for him as a receiver,” Bleymaier told Fox Sports’ Henry McKenna. “When you get him [in a trade] in-season, our main focus was just getting him comfortable and getting him to be able to operate. He’s so smart and has such a good memory that he was able to pick everything up quickly. So he got comfortable with the offense very quickly. And then it was just about managing the load and where he fits in with all the other pieces midseason.”

“It’ll be all about how can we take what we built off this year and just expand his role however it goes — whether it’s downfield stuff, whether it’s more in the backfield,” Bleymaier added. “And with his intelligence, he can do it all. It’s just now building off what we did and then kind of fitting in complementary parts with every other part of the offense. But it’s definitely exciting. And there is no limit with the glimpse that we’ve had from midseason till now.”