AFC Notes: Broncos, Jerry Jeudy, Chargers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders

Broncos
- Benjamin Allbright reports that multiple teams have called the Broncos about WR Jerry Jeudy including the Browns, Cowboys, and Patriots.
- Denver is currently asking for a first-round draft pick or an early second-round pick and a player, per Allbright.
- Mike Klis reports Denver was hoping to re-sign free-agent CB Essang Bassey but he’s deciding between the Jaguars and one other team.
- When asked about why he didn’t return to the Broncos this offseason, new Panthers DL DeShawn Williams said Denver wasn’t interested in re-signing him: “They didn’t want me,” wrote Williams on Twitter.
- Broncos TE Chris Manhertz‘s two-year, $6 million deal includes a $1.25 million signing bonus, while his $1.59 million salary in 2023 is guaranteed and $500,000 of his $2.14 million 2024 salary is guaranteed. He can also earn $30,000 in per-game roster bonuses annually, via Aaron Wilson.
Chargers
- Chargers’ DL Morgan Fox re-signed for two years, at $7.25 million and includes $3.75 million guaranteed, a $2.5 million signing bonus, and $750,000 in annual playtime, sacks, and Pro Bowl incentives that can boost the deal by an additional $1.5 million. (Aaron Wilson)
Raiders
Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo said during his introductory press conference and doesn’t expect to immediately be the team’s leader.
“I’m coming with the mindset that I need to earn everything — I don’t want to be given any ‘You’re the franchise guy,’ or whatever,” Garoppolo said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “I want to come in and earn it. I think it will come through hard work, working with teammates, and being in the facility. All those little things will play a role. But yeah, I don’t want to be given anything; I want to earn it. Just because I’m the quarterback, I’m not the leader because of that. I want to be the leader because guys respect me and believe in me. . . . I think it will happen naturally. I don’t want to force anything, or be inauthentic. I just want to be myself and it’s done me well in the past.”
- Garoppolo said HC Josh McDaniels “taught me the game of football in the NFL” while playing under him with the Patriots from 2014-2017, per Paul Gutierrez.
- Tashan Reed and Jeff Howe of The Athletic report that the Raiders attempted to trade with the Bears for the first-overall pick before Chicago reached a deal with the Panthers.
- The team never made a formal offer, as they deemed the Bears’ asking price was too steep, and the Panthers wound up using WR D.J. Moore as their trade piece to secure the pick.
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Raiders signed WR Phillip Dorsett to a one-year, $1.217 million deal that includes a $1.165 million salary and a $52,500 roster bonus.
- The Raiders are bringing back DL Jerry Tillery for two years, $6.8 million with $5.5 million guaranteed. The deal also includes a $750,000 signing bonus and has salaries of $1.65 million guaranteed and $1.65 million guaranteed for injury at signing. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Raiders signed LS Jacob Bobenmoyer to a three-year, $3.815 million deal with $1 million guaranteed. The deal includes a $425,000 signing bonus and salaries of $1.01 million ($575,000 fully guaranteed), $1.125 million, and $1.255 million. (Wilson)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!