AFC Notes: Broncos, Jerry Jeudy, Chargers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders

Broncos

Benjamin Allbright reports that multiple teams have called the Broncos about WR Jerry Jeudy including the Browns, Cowboys, and Patriots.

Denver is currently asking for a first-round draft pick or an early second-round pick and a player, per Allbright.

Mike Klis reports Denver was hoping to re-sign free-agent CB Essang Bassey but he’s deciding between the Jaguars and one other team.

When asked about why he didn't return to the Broncos this offseason, new Panthers DL DeShawn Williams said Denver wasn't interested in re-signing him: "They didn't want me," wrote Williams on Twitter.

Broncos TE Chris Manhertz's two-year, $6 million deal includes a $1.25 million signing bonus, while his $1.59 million salary in 2023 is guaranteed and $500,000 of his $2.14 million 2024 salary is guaranteed. He can also earn $30,000 in per-game roster bonuses annually, via Aaron Wilson.

Chargers

Chargers' DL Morgan Fox re-signed for two years, at $7.25 million and includes $3.75 million guaranteed, a $2.5 million signing bonus, and $750,000 in annual playtime, sacks, and Pro Bowl incentives that can boost the deal by an additional $1.5 million. (Aaron Wilson)

Raiders

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo said during his introductory press conference and doesn’t expect to immediately be the team’s leader.

“I’m coming with the mindset that I need to earn everything — I don’t want to be given any ‘You’re the franchise guy,’ or whatever,” Garoppolo said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “I want to come in and earn it. I think it will come through hard work, working with teammates, and being in the facility. All those little things will play a role. But yeah, I don’t want to be given anything; I want to earn it. Just because I’m the quarterback, I’m not the leader because of that. I want to be the leader because guys respect me and believe in me. . . . I think it will happen naturally. I don’t want to force anything, or be inauthentic. I just want to be myself and it’s done me well in the past.”

Garoppolo said HC Josh McDaniels “taught me the game of football in the NFL” while playing under him with the Patriots from 2014-2017, per Paul Gutierrez.

Tashan Reed and Jeff Howe of The Athletic report that the Raiders attempted to trade with the Bears for the first-overall pick before Chicago reached a deal with the Panthers.

The team never made a formal offer, as they deemed the Bears’ asking price was too steep, and the Panthers wound up using WR D.J. Moore as their trade piece to secure the pick.

Per Aaron Wilson, the Raiders signed WR Phillip Dorsett to a one-year, $1.217 million deal that includes a $1.165 million salary and a $52,500 roster bonus.

The Raiders are bringing back DL Jerry Tillery for two years, $6.8 million with $5.5 million guaranteed. The deal also includes a $750,000 signing bonus and has salaries of $1.65 million guaranteed and $1.65 million guaranteed for injury at signing. (Aaron Wilson)

The Raiders signed LS Jacob Bobenmoyer to a three-year, $3.815 million deal with $1 million guaranteed. The deal includes a $425,000 signing bonus and salaries of $1.01 million ($575,000 fully guaranteed), $1.125 million, and $1.255 million. (Wilson)