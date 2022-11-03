AFC Notes: Broncos, Jerry Jeudy, Chiefs, Raiders, Josh Jacobs

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton claimed they would’ve traded OLB Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins regardless of whether the team had a winning record at this point of the season given they felt a first-round pick was too good to pass up.

“We would’ve made this trade regardless,” Paton said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s official site. “We just felt the value was too good. We believe in our young depth, we believe in our defense. Moving forward, we have other holes to fill on the offensive side of the ball. We would’ve made this trade regardless.” Paton feels that they have enough depth at outside linebacker to continue being a top-five defense. “We feel we have depth at the outside linebacker position,” Paton said. “We have a top-five defense. We feel like the offense is trending in the right direction. We believe in our coaching staff, we believe in our players and we feel like we can make a push in the second half.” As for inquiries about their receivers, Paton confirmed that teams reached out for potential trades but they didn’t want to part ways with players like Jerry Jeudy,KJ Hamler and Courtland Sutton. “We received a number of calls on our receivers, some other positions,” Paton said. “We wanted to keep our young, talented receivers. We started to get some rhythm in the last game vs. Jacksonville. We just feel good with where we’re going. We’re trending in the right direction with Jerry [Jeudy] and [KJ] Hamler and Courtland [Sutton]. We didn’t want to break that up. I think we have a good thing going. We’re in it to win it moving forward, and so we kept all of our receivers.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said the team is going to try to work WR Kadarius Toney into the offense this Sunday against the Titans.

“We’ll try to work him in,” Reid said, via ESPN. “He’s a smart kid. He’s been with us a couple days, so we’ve had a chance to talk to him. He picks things up fairly easily.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said Toney is electric in space and the team will look to get the ball in his hands.

“Hopefully be able to use his talent to help take this offense even to another level,” Mahomes said. “He’s super excited. You can tell how much he’s ready to get out there and play. Everybody sees [the] physical gifts he has. He’s bigger than I thought, and he’s done a good job of whenever he had chances to catch the ball and being able to make people miss in space.”

Toney was shocked to be traded but was excited to land in Kansas City, who he said showed interest in him in the pre draft process.

“I was kind of shocked,” Toney said. “I’m just looking forward to the opportunity available here. I would say it feels good [to be] pretty much wanted by a team, and I think the history probably goes back way a little further than that. Before I even came into the league, they really wanted me here.”

Raiders

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs has responded to his fifth-year option being declined this offseason by putting himself on pace for a career year. Raiders GM Dave Ziegler didn’t rule out the idea of an extension if Jacobs can keep it up for the rest of the season.

“We are excited the way that Josh is playing,” Ziegler said via the Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “Running back in the NFL can be a short-term thing. It’s a tough position to play. And Josh has shown improvement over his career, and really taken a step this year. His ball security is really improved, he’s improved in the passing game and in pass protection. He continues to be a great runner and he embodies a lot of the things that we’re looking for in a football player — his work ethic, his approach every day. … If Josh continues to do the things he is doing, things will take care of themselves.”