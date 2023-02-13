AFC Notes: Broncos, Kellen Moore, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

As they move on from the Broncos staff to the Panthers, assistant coach Dom Capers spoke about the great job that DC Ejiro Evero did in Denver last season, including handling injuries on the defense.

“From one week to the next, if you’ve got a key player injured, you’ve gotta be able to have enough flexibility where you can put your best players on the field,” Capers said, via Joe Person of The Athletic. “He did a great job of that in Denver this year. We battled injuries and he still kept us right up there. Three-quarters of the way through the season, we were in the top five in about everything. We had some injuries (to defensive end Dre’Mont Jones and outside linebacker Randy Gregory, among others) there at the end (and) fell off just a little bit. We were very competitive and I credit Ejiro for that. There were times when we changed the scheme a lot in one week. So he had enough flexibility there that based on who he had available, he would utilize it.”

Chargers

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler said the team definitely has some high hopes for incoming OC Kellen Moore and what they might be able to accomplish with him running the offense.

“We had success, but we’re still looking for a new chemistry to find some more consistency,” Ekeler said on NFL Network’s Super Bowl Live. “The NFL is so fluid, so we’re bringing Kellen in to see if we can get something going with him. He had a good track record with Dallas. Top of the categories in some of these statistics. So it’s like alright, let’s see if this is a new combination that can help us stay consistent. Because that’s what it’s going to come down to at the end of the season. We can’t have these up and downs.” Chiefs Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney spoke about making a big impact in the Super Bowl despite only being on the field for a total of eight plays, which drew praise from OC Eric Bieniemy. “It is the biggest game of my life,” Toney said, via NFL.com. “It was, for real. I saw (an) opportunity. In that situation, I made the right return and the right decision. I saw a lot of white jerseys in front of me. At that moment, I was really excited to get the ball. At the end of the day, I know what I can do with the ball in my hands. Not a surprise.” “We saw something a little bit different on tape and we knew that we could take advantage of what they weren’t doing,” Bieniemy said. “And Kadarius just did a hell of a job of finding a way to get himself open.”