AFC Notes: Broncos, Ravens, Steelers

Broncos

Mike Klis reports that Broncos ownership candidate Josh Harris, who owns the New Jersey Devils and is a managing partner in the Philadelphia 76ers, toured Empower Field at Mile High before returning to Philadelphia for the 76ers playoff game.

Ravens

Former Ravens QB Robert Griffin III believes Cardinals WR Marquise Brown wanted out of Baltimore because of OC Greg Roman.

“Marquise Brown wanted out of Baltimore because of Greg Roman NOT Lamar Jackson,” Griffin wrote. “Marquise knows G-Ro’s system runs through the backs and tight ends, so it’s unlikely a WR1 will get big money. The best way to get paid was to be in a pass first offense in @AZCardinals. Throwing the ball more is not the proven recipe for success for the Ravens. In the last 3 years, the Ravens have only thrown the ball more than running it once. That was last year and it was the only year the Ravens had a losing record. Lamar being out didn’t help either. Despite throwing the ball more last year the Ravens still averaged 90 MORE RUNS than passes over the last 3 years. The Cardinals averaged 116 more passes than runs the last 3 years. For reference, the chiefs haven’t run the ball more than they have thrown it in 10 YEARS. Marquise Brown had 146 targets last year but they weren’t all catchable targets. With Lamar being out down the stretch, Hollywood’s longest reception was 15 yards in the last 5 games. Arizona gives him an opportunity to be a star in a system he knows from college.”

Baltimore is continuing to do “due diligence” on the wide receiver market following the draft. (Josina Anderson)

Steelers

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said the team isn’t worried about QB Kenny Pickett‘s hand size, and that his film erased concerns regarding his lack of ideal measurables.

“Honestly, I never paid attention to that,” Colbert said, via PFT. “We look at the results. We watch Kenny play in our environment…Can he throw the football? Absolutely. Did he have an excessive fumble rate? No, he didn’t. We just judge it on how he played.”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin echoed Colbert’s assessment.

“I potentially was capable of buying into that if I didn’t watch him play college football in Pittsburgh and deal with the elements that come with playing in this environment,” Tomlin said. “So you can buy into the hand size thing or you can just look at how he performed in a variety of conditions, and we have those conditions in Pittsburgh. So there was very little speculation from our perspective about how he might handle the ball in inclement weather, wet days, etc. They played North Carolina on a Thursday night, I went to the game, it was raining pretty good that night and he had no issues.”