AFC Notes: Broncos, Russell Wilson, Chiefs, Raiders, Derek Carr

Broncos QB Russell Wilson spoke highly of Nathaniel Hackett following the team’s decision to replace him as head coach earlier in the week.

“First of all, obviously, devastated about Coach Hackett because I think he’s an amazing man, amazing teacher, amazing father, watching him with his kids, and what he’s been able to do and how he’s taught the game for us,” Wilson said, via Pro Football Talk. “This season has been a season we never thought was going to happen the way it did. He was a guy who put all of his time and all of his effort into us as players, as staff members, everybody, coaches as well. I think he’s an amazing coach, one of the brighter minds I’ve been around.”

Wilson, himself, has been criticized throughout the year for his play and admits he needs to do better moving forward.

“It’s been a crazy season, tons of injuries, tons of everything else, but the reality is I wish I could’ve played better for him,” Wilson said. “I wish I could’ve played at the standard and level that I’ve always played at and know how to play at. So what I do know is he’s resilient, he’s going to be a tremendous coach like I said, and I love him to death and everybody misses him, for sure.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says he likes the progress they’ve seen from second-round WR Skyy Moore this season.

“Yeah, I really like what I’m seeing here the last few weeks,” Reid said, via ChiefsWire.com. “He’s gotten better every week — a better understanding of the offense. We’ve seen some zone teams and how to fit into the different holes as an inside receiver. He’s getting better at that and I like that. And then he’s had a few of the jet sweep things and he was stretching them out, where it would’ve been good in Canada, but not in here. So now he’s hitting that son of a gun up in there, so that’s a good thing.”

