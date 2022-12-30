AFC Notes: Broncos, Russell Wilson, Chiefs, Raiders, Derek Carr

Broncos
Broncos QB Russell Wilson spoke highly of Nathaniel Hackett following the team’s decision to replace him as head coach earlier in the week.
“First of all, obviously, devastated about Coach Hackett because I think he’s an amazing man, amazing teacher, amazing father, watching him with his kids, and what he’s been able to do and how he’s taught the game for us,” Wilson said, via Pro Football Talk. “This season has been a season we never thought was going to happen the way it did. He was a guy who put all of his time and all of his effort into us as players, as staff members, everybody, coaches as well. I think he’s an amazing coach, one of the brighter minds I’ve been around.”
Wilson, himself, has been criticized throughout the year for his play and admits he needs to do better moving forward.
“It’s been a crazy season, tons of injuries, tons of everything else, but the reality is I wish I could’ve played better for him,” Wilson said. “I wish I could’ve played at the standard and level that I’ve always played at and know how to play at. So what I do know is he’s resilient, he’s going to be a tremendous coach like I said, and I love him to death and everybody misses him, for sure.”
Chiefs
Chiefs HC Andy Reid says he likes the progress they’ve seen from second-round WR Skyy Moore this season.
“Yeah, I really like what I’m seeing here the last few weeks,” Reid said, via ChiefsWire.com. “He’s gotten better every week — a better understanding of the offense. We’ve seen some zone teams and how to fit into the different holes as an inside receiver. He’s getting better at that and I like that. And then he’s had a few of the jet sweep things and he was stretching them out, where it would’ve been good in Canada, but not in here. So now he’s hitting that son of a gun up in there, so that’s a good thing.”
Raiders
- According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders feel it is best for QB Derek Carr to “step away” from the team for their final two games to avoid distractions.
- Should the Raiders release or trade Carr, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated could see Las Vegas’ two options being 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo and Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.
- With Garoppolo, Breer thinks he could become a “long-term bridge quarterback” similar to Alex Smith with the Chiefs and Vikings QB Kirk Cousins under HC Kevin O’Connell.
- For Brady, Breer writes that it would be a “leap of faith” by the Raiders given their current state of the roster.Las Vegas brought in three linebackers for workouts on Wednesday including Trent Harris, Andre Mintze, and Olasunkanmi Adeniyi. (Aaron Wilson)
- Of this group, the Raiders signed Harris to their practice squad.
- The Athletic conducted a trade exercise for Raiders QB Derek Carr with the beat reporters for various teams. The Commanders, Saints, Jets, Falcons and Buccaneers all made offers in the range of one or two Day 2 picks.
- However, Tashan Reed, the Raiders beat reporter, points out that Carr’s no-trade clause is an important factor, as it will allow him to dictate where he goes. Carr’s contract also creates a deadline of three days after the Super Bowl due to his guarantees vesting, so the Raiders don’t have the strongest negotiating position.
- Reed took the Commanders offer of a 2023 second and conditional 2024 second, similar to their offer for QB Carson Wentz this past offseason, over the Falcons’ offer of two seconds straight up, as he thinks Carr would prefer Washington to Atlanta.
