AFC Notes: Broncos, Sean Payton, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler write that eyes around the league are on the Broncos as a potential head coaching vacancy and there are not many people right now who think Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett gets a second year.

gets a second year. Graziano adds the Broncos would probably take another look at Cowboys DC Dan Quinn but mentions current DC Ejiro Evero is also a candidate of interest to them, and other teams.

but mentions current DC is also a candidate of interest to them, and other teams. Hackett said the running back rotation this week will likely be RB Latavius Murray , RB Marlon Mack and RB Devine Ozigbo . (Mike Klis)

, RB and RB . (Mike Klis) Hackett said QB coach/passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak will continue to call plays from the booth and OC Justin Outten will be on the sidelines with QB Russell Wilson in between series. (Jeff Legwold)

will continue to call plays from the booth and OC will be on the sidelines with QB in between series. (Jeff Legwold) Broncos WRs Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) did not practice on Tuesday even though all Denver did was a walkthrough. (Klis)

Chargers

ESPN’s Dan Graziano mentions there are questions about Chargers HC Brandon Staley ‘s job security if Los Angeles misses the playoffs again this year.

‘s job security if Los Angeles misses the playoffs again this year. Former Saints HC Sean Payton circling around the Chargers is one of the league’s worst-kept secrets, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, and there are some people who think Payton would be willing to wait that job out for another year if Staley isn’t fired following this season.

circling around the Chargers is one of the league’s worst-kept secrets, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, and there are some people who think Payton would be willing to wait that job out for another year if Staley isn’t fired following this season. Staley confirmed K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) suffered a setback, which led them to them promoting K Cameron Dicker from the practice squad. (Daniel Popper)

(hamstring) suffered a setback, which led them to them promoting K from the practice squad. (Daniel Popper) Staley indicated WR Mike Williams aggravating his ankle injury in Week 11 is not considered serious and they expect him to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday. (Lindsey Thiry)

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes recalled that they were able to defeat the Chargers in Week 11 with the same play to TE Travis Kelce that they used against Los Angeles in 2021.

“I remember coach calling it, we had been talking about it earlier in the game to maybe get into it because of the leverage they were playing their man coverage,” Mahomes said, via ProFootballTalk. “But when coach called it in that situation in my head I was like ‘Man, there’s no way we can get them again on the same play.’ Luckily enough, we called the play at a good time, when they were in outside leverage in man coverage. [Justin Watson] did a great job of getting Derwin [James] to go underneath, and then the other guys cleared it out. Once you get it to Kelce in space, it seems like he always finds a way to get into the end zone. Going into the play I was like Man, there’s no way. But you see the defense out there and you’re like man, I think we’ve got them.”

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) participated in Wednesday’s practice. (Nate Taylor)

Raiders

Aaron Wilson reports the Raiders worked out versatile RB/WR Calvin Turner Jr., who played collegiately at Hawaii.