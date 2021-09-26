AFC Notes: Browns, Chiefs, Steelers

Browns

Kevin Stefanski said rookie CB Greg Newsome will have an MRI on his injured calf Monday morning.

Stefanski mentioned that there are no issues with QB Baker Mayfield's left shoulder.

Browns' WR Odell Beckham Jr. said his shoulder popped out on his first hit, but he continued to play through it. He told the media his emotions after his first game: "I'm exhausted, a lot of emotions, a lot of things running through you first time playing in a long time, just felt like I could never get my legs going, underneath me, but got my feet wet."

Chiefs

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire said he doesn’t want to dwell on his crucial fumble from last week.

“We’re not a team that’s going to point fingers,” Edwards-Helaire said, via Chiefs Wire. “As soon as the game was over, we all understand that we have a job, I understand what I needed to do in the moment, everybody understands the things that they need to correct and/or do, and from the point on, it was all positive reinforcement.

“We’re not going to pinpoint something. At the time, it shouldn’t have happened, as far as me doing my job at the time, but there’s points where things are going to happen. For the most part, the positive reinforcement from everybody was, it was going to happen. Not necessarily saying it was bound to happen, but playing running back, you get the ball handed to you a lot, so at some point you’re going to have a fumble.”

Steelers

Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin said that T Chukwuma Okorafor is currently in concussion protocol after being ruled out of the game.

Steelers Trai Turner was fined $15,450 for unsportsmanlike conduct for spitting at the Raiders in Week 2.