AFC Notes: Browns, Colts, Texans

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski expects fifth-round WR Michael Woods to miss some time with a bothersome hamstring issue. (Chris Easterling)

expects fifth-round WR to miss some time with a bothersome hamstring issue. (Chris Easterling) Browns third-round WR David Bell said the foot injury that relegated him to the PUP list to start camp was a stress fracture. (Mary Kay Cabot)

said the foot injury that relegated him to the PUP list to start camp was a stress fracture. (Mary Kay Cabot) Stefanski didn’t answer when asked if Cleveland has discussed signing QB Colin Kaepernick : “I am not going to have those type of discussions on who we have looked at and have not. I will kind of leave that internal.” (Tony Grossi)

: “I am not going to have those type of discussions on who we have looked at and have not. I will kind of leave that internal.” (Tony Grossi) Browns RB Kareem Hunt participated in team drills on Sunday after skipping them in order to make a trade request after not receiving a contract extension from the team. (Scott Petrak)

Colts

Colts DC Gus Bradley praised the leadership of LB Zaire Franklin, who has stepped up while LB Shaquille Leonard is recovering from surgery.

“When I got here, everybody talked about his leadership, his presence amongst the team – not only in the linebacker room, but you feel him,” Bradley said of Franklin, via ColtsWire.com. “His leadership out there – man, he’s playing multiple positions for us. It’s not, hey it’s a new system let’s just get you locked into one, I mean he’s playing all three. So, for a guy to come in and handle that kind of workload mentally and on the field, and lead, I’ve got great, great respect for him.”

Texans

According to PFN’s Aaron Wilson, Texans second-round LB Christian Harris is out with a hamstring injury. However, it’s viewed as minor and something he should be able to return quickly from.

is out with a hamstring injury. However, it’s viewed as minor and something he should be able to return quickly from. Texans TE Antony Auclair (knee) is expected to be able to return at some point this season. (Wilson)

(knee) is expected to be able to return at some point this season. (Wilson) Texans TE Pharaoh Brown dropped from 280 last year to 262 this season to try and improve his game as a receiver, as well as his future earning potential: “I was moving like molasses last year.” (Wilson)