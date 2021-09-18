AFC Notes: Browns, Jaguars, Ravens

Browns

Jaguars

Regarding the Jaguars’ Week 1 loss to the Texans, CB Shaquill Griffin said he had a long discussion with S Rayshawn Jenkins, who is a fellow team captain, after studying the game on film on ways they can collectively improve.

“I definitely feel a lot better after the game after watching it, seeing what we did good, seeing things we have to work on,” Griffin said, via JaguarsWire.com. “I feel like me and Rayshawn [Jenkins] probably had the longest talk about the game after watching it on the plane. I feel like guys like us, you talk about the second play of the game, I have to make that play. [It’s] something I have to work on. The play with Rayshawn, have to bring those in. It’s little details like that that we have to fix, but I think the biggest thing we took from that game is that first series, the energy, the way we started it off, the passion, you can feel it, you can see it.”

Griffin believes their defense must find ways to stay focused on the “whole game” instead of growing frustrated on the field.

“That’s the part that we have to kind of continue throughout the whole game. I feel like that’s the biggest thing. One more thing about the game that we learned was let’s find a way not to get frustrated with how the game is going, but focus on completing each task, each play, one play at a time. We can’t kind of figure out what the offense may do each game, but we can control what the defense does each play.”

Griffin feels that it’s important for Jenkins and himself to provide their presence as leaders on and off the field.

“It’s tough, but now you have the captains who’ve seen it before, been through winning teams, know how it feels to lose games, and how to get prepared for the next one to continue to try to get better so you don’t lose another one,” Griffin said. “It’s critical for the captains to do a lot more, speak up a lot more. I feel like that’s what a lot of our captains are good at is speaking up and just giving guys hope. That’s the main thing, you have to believe in something that’s bigger than yourself and it takes the captains to continue to show the way, doing everything right, being that leader on and off the field. That’s the part we continue to preach as captains, and I feel like every day we try to come up with something new to try to figure out how to do better, how to get guys to continue to believe.”

Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens worked out T Jaryd Smith-Jones and T David Sharpe, according to Aaron Wilson.