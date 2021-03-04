AFC Notes: Browns, Jets, Patriots

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry reiterated that he views WR Odell Beckham as a “dynamic player” and expects him to be part of the team next season.

“I think he’s a dynamic player who can be incredibly productive in this system,” Berry said, via ProFootballTalk. “So, we’re looking forward to getting him back.”

Berry wouldn’t discuss whether they are looking into an extension for QB Baker Mayfield, or if they plan to exercise his fifth-year option. However, he said he’s are pleased with Mayfield’s progress.

“I think you know me well enough that that’s not something that I’ll really talk about publicly,” Berry said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “We’ve been pretty consistent with our messaging around Baker that we think he had a really strong season for us. We like the maturation and the growth both on and off the field, and we’re looking forward to him continuing to take steps in this second year of the offense.”

Jets

Things flared up publicly this past week between the Jets and S Marcus Maye as the two sides work on a new contract for Maye. His agent called out the Jets on Twitter as Maye appears to be a candidate to be franchise-tagged by the Jets instead of signed to a long-term deal before next Tuesday’s tag window deadline.

However, Jets GM Joe Douglas attempted to calm anyone worried they may be headed toward another breakup with a starting safety.

“We have had productive conversations with his representatives,” Douglas said via Ethan Greenberg of the team’s official website. “Our stance on Marcus hasn’t changed as well. Marcus is a valuable member of this organization. Someone that started his career here, someone that’s been a pro’s pro. He’s smart, reliable and has provided outstanding leadership. Our plan hasn’t changed. We’re in the process of working to have Marcus be here long term.”

NJ.com’s Mike Kaye thinks Eagles CB Nickell Robey-Coleman is a good fit to sign with the Jets in free agency, as he worked with Jets DB coach Marquand Manuel in Philadelphia.

Patriots

The Patriots spent a first-round pick on WR N’Keal Harry in 2019 but so far have yet to really see a return on that investment. Harry has struggled with injuries and consistency and is trending toward being labeled a bust by the fanbase. He says the only expectations that matter are his own, though.

“I just want to be able to play to the expectation that I put on myself,” Harry said via Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe. “And at the end of the day, I just want to win. That’s all I really want. I don’t have anything to say to them. I do this for the people that believe in me, the people that have always supported me. I do this to perform to my own expectations. Nobody’s expectations are going to surpass the expectations I have for myself. To the naysayers, I don’t really have anything to say. I’m not worried about them. I’m pretty unfazed by them.”