AFC Notes: Browns, Kareem Hunt, Ravens, Titans

Browns

Browns RB Kareem Hunt said he’s fully recovered from the calf and ankle injuries he dealt with last season.

“I’m good, I’m 100 percent, I have some time to heal this offseason and get back to it,” said Hunt, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone. “So the body is feeling good, nothing’s bothering me.”

Hunt, who is entering the last year of his contract, is hopeful to earn an extension.

“I hope I get paid,” Hunt said. “So you know, whatever they decide, they know I’m going to come out there and give it my all and I’ll do whatever I can to help the team win.”

As for Deshaun Watson‘s potential suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, Hunt said the team will use a “next-man-up mentality” and they’ll be ready to play.

“If he misses it, it’s a next-man-up mentality,” Hunt said. “I’m going to be ready to play, and I know the rest of the team is still going to be ready to play. We didn’t have Deshaun last year or the years before.”

Titans

Titans’ fifth-round WR Kyle Philips said he’s excited to play alongside veteran WR Robert Woods after spending a lot of time studying Woods while he was with the Rams.

“Kind of crazy, huh?” Philips said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site. “Just growing up watching him play, and he was with the Rams with one of my good buddies (Terrell Burgess). … Now I am out here watching him, and learning from him. It’s kind of crazy, really, but it’s really cool.” Philips feels underestimated due to his size but is eager to prove himself as a receiver, route runner, and blocker. “I know I have to prove I can win at the receiver position, whether that is blocking, winning at routes, contested balls,” Philips said. “I just have to consistently win. I think most people underestimate me a little bit because of my size in regards to blocking. … I just try to do what I do, and just play ball.” Titans QB Ryan Tannehill praised Philips’ ability as a route runner and pointed out that he’s been able to make some plays in their offseason program. “Kyle’s definitely a great route runner,” Tannehill said. “He’s got some quickness, some agility, (and I’m) getting to learn his craft as he learns our offense and sees where he fits in. But definitely, he’s flashed for me a few times and (I’ve) seen some good things. So, I’ll definitely keep the pressure on him as he learns what we’re doing, and I think if he does that, he’ll continue to make plays.”