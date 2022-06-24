AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Rashod Bateman, Steelers, Chase Claypool

Browns

Browns G Joel Bitonio thinks that recently acquired QB Deshaun Watson is a “special football player” who gives them a good chance to win.

“You’re trying to find ways to win, and Deshaun Watson is a special football player,” Bitonio said, via Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com.

Browns G Wyatt Teller praised Watson’s speed and ability to throw on the run.

“Have you seen him? He’s long, he’s strong, he’s fast, he’s smart, when I say athletic freak, he’s going to be slinging that ball with ease,” Teller said. “He’s running, he’s got an arm, he’s smart, he’s got fast feet, it’s all got to just start coming together.”

Teller pointed out that Watson is the “perfect” fit for their offense given Baker Mayfield often threw while on the move as well.

“Baker was great at throwing on the move,” Teller said. “Moving the pocket was something he excelled at. He could turn his shoulders and sling it. We’ve always had a marriage of run and pass. It’s been our success. It’s been our scheme. Deshaun is perfect for that.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said that he has “a lot of confidence” in second-year WR Rashod Bateman and hopes the receiver is among the players who “make a name for themselves” next season.

“We have a lot of confidence in Rashod Bateman,” Harbaugh said, via ProFootballTalk. “I have a lot of confidence in those guys, because I’ve seen them work out here every day. I mean, it’s up to them to go make a name for themselves; they’ve got to go do that. So, that’s something I’ll be excited to watch, [and] I can’t wait to see it.”

Harbaugh reiterated that Bateman is showing a lot of effort to improve this offseason.

“But he’s getting extra time on the field, as you can see, on his own. So, I just love the way he’s working, and really all of those guys, and I can’t wait to see them when the time comes.”

Steelers

Steelers WR Chase Claypool told members of the media that he believes he is a top-three wide receiver in the NFL.

“I’m going to say, my second year, I was a better player than I was my first year,” Claypool said, via Pro Football Talk. “The plays just didn’t work out, right? Some of the plays just didn’t go my way. I didn’t make some plays I need to make. But as a football player, understanding the game, knowing what to do, knowing where to be, I was better. So I’m going to be better this year. And just like you said, understanding I’m not normal — I feel that way when I’m on the field. I know for a fact I am not like the rest of the guys in the NFL. I know I’m a top-five receiver. I know I’m a top-three receiver.”

“When I’m working, I’m like, ‘I’m a dog.’ I’m gonna dog people that are lining up across from me, too,” Claypool added. “And I’ve just got to bring that confidence and I’ve got to bring that spirit and I’ve just got to show people. And it’s going to happen. And we’re going to rewind this and we’re going to see this clip in a little bit and they’re going to be like, ‘Damn, he was right.’”