AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Kevin Stefanski says DE Myles Garrett will rest at home on Wednesday but is expected to return to the team facility on Thursday following his car wreck. Browns HCsays DEwill rest at home on Wednesday but is expected to return to the team facility on Thursday following his car wreck. Jake Trotter)

The Browns worked out LB Jermaine Carter and TE James O’Shaughnessy on Tuesday. Carter was signed to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson)

Ravens

After their collapse against the Dolphins in Week 2, the Ravens held a players-only meeting to take responsibility and fix the issues that cropped up. One of the themes was letting younger players like first-round S Kyle Hamilton, who was victimized on a few coverage breakdowns, what the standard was. Hamilton responded in a big way, forcing a key fumble that led to essentially the game-clinching touchdown in Week 3’s win over the Patriots.

“He’s a young guy. He wants to make plays because he knows he’s gifted. He’s talented as can be,” Ravens DL Calais Campbell said via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “So, he’s just waiting for his opportunities and he’s eager, and so I think it feels good because you can get that monkey off your back, that first big play. He showed up other times, but this one, I think, was one that everybody can celebrate.”

A source tells NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport that a source said Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley should be on the field sooner rather than later.

should be on the field sooner rather than later. PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports the Ravens were monitoring the market at outside linebacker prior to signing Jeremiah Attaochu to its practice squad.

to its practice squad. Wilson also reports Baltimore was interested in Cardinals OLB Jesse Luketa before he was promoted to Arizona’s active roster.

before he was promoted to Arizona’s active roster. The Ravens worked out three players on Tuesday including OL Zack Johnson , OT Ty Nsekhe and OT Alex Taylor . (Aaron Wilson)

, OT and OT . (Aaron Wilson) Of this group, Baltimore signed Johnson to their practice squad. He played left tackle for the Broncos during the preseason and also has versatility to play right tackle and both guard spots. (Doug Kyed)

Steelers

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky notes that he has to execute better in order to for the team’s offense to contribute to wins going forward.

“The plays are there,” Trubisky said, via Mike DeFabo of TheAthletic.com. “They’re on film. We’ve just got to make them. I think it comes down to execution.”

Trubisky also commented on shutting out the outside noise: “We’ve got a bunch of great players. We got a bunch of great calls. Matt (Canada) has been calling good games, he’s been putting us in good spots. We just gotta go out, make plays for him and for this offense.” (Brooke Pryor)

The Steelers worked out DB Bryce Watts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)