AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Ravens

Ravens G Kevin Zeitler and RB J.K. Dobbins both feel like the team needs to make improvements after stalling out against the Browns on Saturday and were unwilling to blame it all on being without QB Lamar Jackson.

“Lamar is a heck of a player. He can do things that no one else can do,” Zeitler said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “He is definitely part of the puzzle, but we believe in Tyler. Last year, we were able to score a bunch with him back there, too. We did some things well [Saturday] but we were not able to put it all together. We have to get it figured out.”

“We’re kind of pissed off right now about what happened [Saturday],” Zeitler added. “Any time [the defense] only gives up 13 points, there should be no team in the league that we lose to. You should not rush for over 200 yards and have three points.”

“We are frustrated for sure,” Dobbins said after a 125-yard performance. “It is on us, though. It is not on any of the coaches. We are not making the plays. We are not scoring touchdowns, and somebody has to score them. I take ownership of that, too, because I am not scoring the long ones whenever they are there. I have to do that. It is on me. I have to do that, and I have to be a sparkplug.”

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports Ravens CB Marcus Peters suffered a mild calf strain Saturday and will have a short absence.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports Ravens DL Calais Campbell will miss some time with a knee injury he suffered against the Browns.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh was unwilling to say if Jackson would be returning from his knee injury this week. (Jamison Hensley)

