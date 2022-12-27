AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said DE Myles Garrett was benched due to a violation of team rules, but failed to go into specifics.

“Just a team thing,” Stefanski said, via Associated Press. “That was my decision.”

Ravens

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post says the general expectation inside the NFL is that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti will move to sell the team at some point after the sale of the Washington Commanders is finalized.

Sources point out to La Canfora that Bisciotti has been less of a presence at owners meetings and has already said he doesn't have a succession plan for the team with his relatives and will sell when the time is right.

That time could be when Washington is sold, likely for several billion dollars. And Baltimore’s franchise should go for more. One official in a club that could be up for sale soon added: “This is going to set off a chain reaction. There are going to be one or two more sold right behind it.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said that LB/S Marcus Allen had biceps surgery and will miss the final two games of the season. (Gerry Dulac)