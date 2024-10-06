AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski was adamant that the team would not make a change at quarterback after another unproductive performance from the offense with QB Deshaun Watson : “We’re not changing quarterbacks. We need to play better. I need to coach better. That’s really what it is.” (Zac Jackson)

was fined $7,743 for Roughing the Passer (blow to the head/neck) in Week 4. Dianna Russini reports that the Browns, Dolphins, and Jets were among the teams who told QB Joe Flacco they were uninterested in signing him this past offseason.

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson said TE Mark Andrews is playing his role within the offense even though he isn’t a dominant pass catcher.

“Sometimes you might not get the ball, but we’ve got all these great guys on our offense that’s helping us win games, including Mark,” Jackson said, via PFT. “Mark is playing a huge role for us just doing what he’s doing — blocking, running routes, running guys out, and finding other guys to be open. He’s just being a team player right now.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh was one of many left impressed by the performance of QB Lamar Jackson in the overtime win over the Bengals: “The way he plays the game is unparalleled.” (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers

(knee) and (ankle) are out for Week 5 while QB (calf) remains questionable. (Tom Pelissero) Steelers OT Broderick Jones was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness (late hit) in Week 4.