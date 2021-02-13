AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns have reached out to the camp of DE J.J. Watt and were one of the multiple teams that called Watt’s representatives about signing him following his release.
- Sources told Cabot that Watt will consider cap space, supporting cast, team culture, and scheme when deciding which team he will join in 2021.
- Cabot adds that if the Browns don’t sign Watt, they’ll look at other free agents including DE Carl Lawson, LB Haason Reddick, DE Trey Hendrickson, LB Jadeveon Clowney, and LB Yannick Ngakoue.
- As for Watt, his release means he can sign before other players and Cabot thinks he will get a large contract. Other free agents can’t begin negotiating with teams until two days before free agency opens on March 17th.
- Field Yates points out that Cleveland has plenty of cap space and would not be limited to signing Watt to a one-year deal.
Ravens
- Regarding the Ravens potentially trading OT Orlando Brown this offseason, Jamison Hensley of ESPN believes it will likely require a first-round pick “at the very least” for Baltimore to trade him away this offseason.
- Hensley writes that “no one expects” the Ravens to acquire a similar price to what the Dolphins got for sending LT Laremy Tunsil to the Texans, which was two first-round picks, a second-round selection, plus players.
- Hensley, citing ESPN’s stats and information database, points out that the “best comparable” trade would be the Eagles sending OT Jason Peters to the Bills in 2009 in exchange for the No. 28 overall pick, a fourth-round selection, and sixth-rounder.
Steelers
- Mark Kaboly of The Athletic looks at several potential replacements for C Maurkice Pouncey, who opted to retire recently.
- Currently, the team has C J.C. Hassenauer as an option, and with cap issues lingering, Kaboly notes that top free-agent centers such as Corey Linsley, Ted Karras, Austin Reiter, and Matt Skura will all likely be seeking a least $10 million per year.
- Kaboly thinks a good scenario would be for the team to get back C B.J. Finney, who formerly played for the Steelers and could be a potential cap casualty for the Bengals this offseason.
- As for potential centers the team could draft, Kaboly looks at Ohio State’s Josh Myers, Oklahoma’s Creed Humphrey, and Alabama’s Landon Dickerson as some of the best options available.