AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com says that the Browns should look at the situation involving Colts’ QB Carson Wentz when choosing to extend QB Baker Mayfield in the future.

when choosing to extend QB in the future. The cautionary tale of Wentz saw him get traded less than two years after the Eagles signed him to a four-year, $144 million extension with $66 million guaranteed at signing and $107.9 million in total guarantees.

Cabot notes that current Browns GM Andrew Berry and Senior Advisor Ryan Grigson were with the Colts when they decided to pick up QB Andrew Luck ’s fifth-year option after his third season and waited to extend him until after his fourth year.

and Senior Advisor were with the Colts when they decided to pick up QB ’s fifth-year option after his third season and waited to extend him until after his fourth year. Cabot believes the Browns will certainly pick up Mayfield’s fifth-year option, which is worth around $20 million and could even reward him with a new deal as he shows signs of improvement under HC Kevin Stefanski .

. The Browns are expected to be interested in a number of pass rushers if they become available this offseason, including Broncos OLB Von Miller . (Cabot)

. (Cabot) Cabot also mentions Steelers OLB Bud Dupree, Ravens DE Yannick Ngakoue (who the Browns were interested in trading for from the Jaguars), Bengals DE Carl Lawson, Titans OLB Jadeveon Clowney, and Saints DE Trey Hendrickson as some other targets.

Ravens

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Ravens RB coach Matt Weiss is leaving to take the QB coach at Michigan. Ravens HC John Harbaugh‘s brother, Jim Harbaugh, is the coach for the Wolverines.

Steelers

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said they were “excited” to sign QB Dwayne Haskins to a futures contract last month after having “high grades” on him in college.

“We’re excited to see what Dwayne can do with us,” Colbert said, via the team’s official site. “It didn’t work out for him in Washington. We had high grades on Dwayne coming out of Ohio State. He got picked a lot higher than we were able to make that decision and it didn’t work. He’s a young, talented quarterback that we’re anxious to see what he can do once he gets here and gets working with us.”