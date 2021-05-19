AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
Browns S Grant Delpit expects to be completely recovered from his torn Achilles in time for the start of the regular season.
“I’m feeling great,” Delpit said via Aaron Wilson. “I’ll be 100 percent when the season comes around.”
Delpit is hopeful to make an impact next season after missing all of the 2020 season with his injury.
“Football comes natural to me,” Delpit said. “I’ve got to get the opportunity to get back on the field and build the trust with the coaches, the trust in the staff. With the pieces we have, I’m looking forward to camp coming around. I can’t wait to get on the field.”
Delpit reiterated that the Browns have “all the pieces” to make a Super Bowl run in 2021.
“We have all the pieces,” Delpit said. “It’s on the players to put it all together. We’ve got the best staff.”
Ravens
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec lists several a number of players who could be displaced by the Ravens’ addition of 17 rookies this offseason. He says WR Miles Boykin, OLB Jaylon Ferguson and CB Tavon Young will be battling for snaps and roles primarily, with an outside chance of losing a roster spot.
- There’s a stiff battle for a starting job at left guard and backup roles along the interior offensive line. Zrebiec writes one of 2020 fourth-round G Ben Bredeson, 2019 fourth-round G Ben Powers and OL Patrick Mekari could be left without a roster spot at the end of it.
- Other players who could end up on the wrong side of the roster bubble include CB Iman Marshall, WR James Proche, S Jordan Richards and TE Eric Tomlinson, per Zrebiec.
- Ravens DC Wink Martindale keyed on first-round OLB Odafe Oweh and fifth-round OLB Daelin Hayes as two standout performers in their rookie mincamp: “The two outside linebackers [Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes] are going to be players for us.” (Jamison Hensley)
- Martindale doesn’t think it is a wise defensive philosophy to play a spy linebacker against Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: “You better make sure that spy can catch Lamar and I don’t know if there is a defensive guy who can.” (Hensley)
- Martindale had high praise of Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver and thinks he could potentially become a head coach: “Don’t be surprised two years down the road that he’s a head coach.” (Hensley)
- Martindale believes Ravens’ new ILBs coach Rob Ryan will produce better play out of their inside linebackers: “I’m going to tell you right: the inside linebackers will play better than what they have in the last two years because he’s that good of a coach and he’s going to make that big of a difference.” (Hensley)
- Martindale said he would rather have good players in coverage than quick pass rushers because it’s “our job” to make a productive gameplan: “I’d rather have a corner that can cover than a guy that can rush because I’ll get guys to hit quarterbacks. That’s our job as a defensive staff.” (Hensley)
Steelers
Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth said he can do anything the team wants him to do on offense.
“I think I can do it all,” Freiermuth said, via Daniel Gallen. “That’s kind of the prospect I was. I was just kind of making sure that I’m very versatile and can do it all on the field and whatever’s asked, lining up at the fullback position or split out to that ‘X’ or ‘Z’ receiver. So I’m ready to do whatever they ask me to do, and I’m just excited to see my progression in this offense.”
Freiermuth specifically mentioned how he thinks he is a great fit with new OC Matt Canada.
“I love my fit. I think it’s perfect,” Freiermuth said. “I’m very happy that I’m here in Pittsburgh, and the offense is awesome. I think it’s very complex, and I think it’s going to utilize the talent we have on this roster. From my first walk through today, felt great, felt like I understand most of what’s going on.”
