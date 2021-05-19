AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns Browns S Grant Delpit expects to be completely recovered from his torn Achilles in time for the start of the regular season. “I’m feeling great,” Delpit said via Aaron Wilson. “I’ll be 100 percent when the season comes around.” Delpit is hopeful to make an impact next season after missing all of the 2020 season with his injury. “Football comes natural to me,” Delpit said. “I’ve got to get the opportunity to get back on the field and build the trust with the coaches, the trust in the staff. With the pieces we have, I’m looking forward to camp coming around. I can’t wait to get on the field.” Delpit reiterated that the Browns have “all the pieces” to make a Super Bowl run in 2021. “We have all the pieces,” Delpit said. “It’s on the players to put it all together. We’ve got the best staff.” Ravens

Steelers

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth said he can do anything the team wants him to do on offense.

“I think I can do it all,” Freiermuth said, via Daniel Gallen. “That’s kind of the prospect I was. I was just kind of making sure that I’m very versatile and can do it all on the field and whatever’s asked, lining up at the fullback position or split out to that ‘X’ or ‘Z’ receiver. So I’m ready to do whatever they ask me to do, and I’m just excited to see my progression in this offense.”

Freiermuth specifically mentioned how he thinks he is a great fit with new OC Matt Canada.

“I love my fit. I think it’s perfect,” Freiermuth said. “I’m very happy that I’m here in Pittsburgh, and the offense is awesome. I think it’s very complex, and I think it’s going to utilize the talent we have on this roster. From my first walk through today, felt great, felt like I understand most of what’s going on.”