AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- USA Today’s Tyler Dragon reports the possibility of WR Jarvis Landry returning to the Browns has “decreased” since the draft with the team adding WRs David Bell, Michael Woods, and undrafted free agent Isaiah Weston.
- Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot is also pessimistic about Landry returning. She adds Cleveland hasn’t had interest in free agent WRs Will Fuller or Cole Beasley either and seems to like its current group.
- Cabot mentions fifth-round RB Jerome Ford is not expected to impact RB Kareem Hunt as he enters the final year of his deal. However, if Ford looks really good she says it could jeopardize RB D’Ernest Johnson‘s status with the team, as Cleveland tendered him as a restricted free agent this offseason.
- While the Browns drafted DE Alex Wright in the third round, Cabot writes it does not impact Cleveland’s desire to re-sign DE Jadeveon Clowney. If they can’t bring back Clowney, Cabot says the Browns will pivot to veteran DE Jerry Hughes, formerly with the Bills.
- Had the Browns been unable to trade down in the second round, Cabot has heard they would have taken Alabama WR John Metchie, who the Texans took in that same slot. She adds they preferred to trade the pick unless a corner like Kyler Gordon (No. 39 to the Bears) or Andrew Booth (No. 42 to the Vikings) was available.
- The Eagles hired Browns national scout Charles Walls as their new director of player personnel. (Kimberley Martin)
Ravens
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec doesn’t think the Ravens will trade S Chuck Clark unless he forces the issue and requests to be moved.
- Regarding a potential signing of WR Jarvis Landry, Zrebiec notes the key factors are whether Landry wants to be in Baltimore. He doubts the team is offering much in terms of salary and the offense is generally seen as unfriendly to receivers. Landry has a lot of familiarity with the team, though, and the Ravens look like they’ll have a chance to contend in 2022.
- Other veterans who tried out for the Ravens last week include LB Blake Gallagher, OLB Vince Biegel, DT Doug Costin and K Tristan Vizcaino, per Zrebiec.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says that while the Ravens got generally good draft grades, a number of front office people around the NFL pointed out there are serious injury concerns with some of their picks, like second-round OLB David Ojabo and fourth-round CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, and conditioning concerns with others like DT Travis Jones and OT Daniel Faalele.
Steelers
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has the details on the incentives in Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky‘s contract. Trubisky can make a total of $4.25 million, including $1 million for 60 percent of the snaps, $1.5 million for 70 percent and $2 million for 80 percent.
- If Pittsburgh makes the playoffs, that number raises to $2.5 million for 70 percent and $4 million for 80 percent. There’s also $250,000 for making the Pro Bowl.
- That exact incentive package is also in Trubisky’s deal for 2023. If Trubisky hits 60 percent of the snaps in 2022, he’s due a $1 million roster bonus in March of 2023. That goes up to $4 million if he gets to 70 percent. The bonus is not guaranteed.
- Breer points out there is some financial incentive for the Steelers to not play Trubisky, which could give the edge to first-round QB Kenny Pickett if all other things are equal in their competition this summer.
