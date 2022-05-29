AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney is returning to Cleveland for a second straight season. Clowney isn’t known for remaining on the same team for very long but has made it clear his intentions are to win a Super Bowl with the team despite them missing the playoffs last year.
“I just want to chase that Super Bowl,” Clowney told Nathan Zegura on Best Podcast Available. “We had a great defense last year. We went out and got some more key players on offense and defense, and I feel like we’ve got a shot. It’s a much better feeling. You’re just always excited. I’m excited to be around them. I know what I’m dealing with and I know who I got. I know what we can do together. I’m just hoping we can take that step forward and get where we need to get this season.”
Clowney will be joined by his former Texans teammate QB Deshaun Watson this year and spoke about his excitement.
“You know that’s my boy Deshaun (Watson). And I was happy about him coming here,” Clowney said. “I told him if he comes back, I was gonna follow him. So when he came back here, I told him, ‘Hey, you know you already got yourself another Cleveland Brown up there right now. I already know what he can bring to the team. I played with him. Great player to have on your team and a great leader. He can make their plays out there on the field and (I’m) just looking forward to seeing what he can do.”
“You look forward to a big play happening knowing he can make it happen,” Clowney said. “Knowing that on defense you’re just like, ‘Let’s just go out there and do our job, rush that passer and just get to that quarterback.’ Because we are going to get plenty of opportunities this year with him at quarterback. I wouldn’t want to do it with none other than the team I played with last year.”
Ravens
- Ravens QB Lamar Jackson spoke about missing voluntary OTAs during an appearance on PFT Live: “Lamar wants to be Lamar, Chris. This part of OTAs is voluntary my guy. I will be there, just not on your watch. It’s probably other QBs not attending voluntary OTAs either but since it’s Lamar it’s a huge deal. Find something else to talk about.”
Steelers
Steelers QB Mason Rudolph didn’t feel disappointed after the Steelers signed QB Mitchell Trubisky and drafted first-round QB Kenny Pickett, and still thinks he can earn the No. 1 role.
“I don’t think it’s disappointing,” Rudolph said via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Everything I want is still in front of me. I still have an opportunity to compete, to be a starter. I’m not disappointed. I know there’s always going to be competition. I know we’re going to bring guys in. So I’m excited to prepare and practice with my teammates and get on the field.”
