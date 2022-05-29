AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney is returning to Cleveland for a second straight season. Clowney isn’t known for remaining on the same team for very long but has made it clear his intentions are to win a Super Bowl with the team despite them missing the playoffs last year.

“I just want to chase that Super Bowl,” Clowney told Nathan Zegura on Best Podcast Available. “We had a great defense last year. We went out and got some more key players on offense and defense, and I feel like we’ve got a shot. It’s a much better feeling. You’re just always excited. I’m excited to be around them. I know what I’m dealing with and I know who I got. I know what we can do together. I’m just hoping we can take that step forward and get where we need to get this season.”

Clowney will be joined by his former Texans teammate QB Deshaun Watson this year and spoke about his excitement.

“You know that’s my boy Deshaun (Watson). And I was happy about him coming here,” Clowney said. “I told him if he comes back, I was gonna follow him. So when he came back here, I told him, ‘Hey, you know you already got yourself another Cleveland Brown up there right now. I already know what he can bring to the team. I played with him. Great player to have on your team and a great leader. He can make their plays out there on the field and (I’m) just looking forward to seeing what he can do.”