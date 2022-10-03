AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Kenny Pickett

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said the team will wait until Wednesday to see where defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are injury-wise. (Chris Easterling)

Browns LB Sione Takitaki on the loss to the Falcons: "It's hard to watch the film knowing we can be much better than that." (Scott Petrak)

Steelers

The Steelers made the decision to go with rookie QB Kenny Pickett for the second half of Sunday’s loss to the Jets.

However, Mike Tomlin was noncommittal when asked about the team’s plans at quarterback moving forward.

“I’m not going to talk extended as we sit here,” Tomlin said, via ESPN.com. “We did what we needed to do to put ourselves in a position to win the game. We’ll do it again. But I’d like to just keep it where we were in terms of what transpires here today. We’ll deal with next week, next week.”

Tomlin said he made the switch because “we needed a spark. We didn’t do much in the first half, not enough offensively, and thought he could provide a spark for us.”

However, Ian Rapoport reports that the Steelers are expected to move forward with Pickett as their starting quarterback.