AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Kenny Pickett

Browns
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said the team will wait until Wednesday to see where defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are injury-wise. (Chris Easterling)
- Browns LB Sione Takitaki on the loss to the Falcons: “It’s hard to watch the film knowing we can be much better than that.” (Scott Petrak)
Ravens
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh on his incident with CB Marcus Peters: “I don’t anticipate any issues at all. We’re going to be great friends the rest of our lives.” (Jamison Hensley)
- Ravens RB Justice Hill did not suffer a long-term hamstring injury, with Harbaugh saying he will miss time but the team “dodged a bullet.” (Hensley)
- Harbaugh is confident that RB J.K. Dobbins will return to form: “He’s going to be fine. He’s getting better week to week.” (Hensley)
- Harbaugh doesn’t believe that WR Rashod Bateman has a serious injury and is currently day-to-day. (Jeff Zrebiec)
- As for RB Gus Edwards, he will begin to practice again, along with OLB Tyus Bowser. Meanwhile, Harbaugh added that rookie TE Charlie Kolar will not. (Zrebiec)
Steelers
The Steelers made the decision to go with rookie QB Kenny Pickett for the second half of Sunday’s loss to the Jets.
However, Mike Tomlin was noncommittal when asked about the team’s plans at quarterback moving forward.
“I’m not going to talk extended as we sit here,” Tomlin said, via ESPN.com. “We did what we needed to do to put ourselves in a position to win the game. We’ll do it again. But I’d like to just keep it where we were in terms of what transpires here today. We’ll deal with next week, next week.”
Tomlin said he made the switch because “we needed a spark. We didn’t do much in the first half, not enough offensively, and thought he could provide a spark for us.”
- However, Ian Rapoport reports that the Steelers are expected to move forward with Pickett as their starting quarterback.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!