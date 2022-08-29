AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Najee Harris

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin knows that everyone is waiting on him to name the team’s starting quarterback, but told the media he plans to take his time and isn’t ready to do so quite yet.

“I might, but you’re not going to have that today,” Tomlin said, via Steelers.com. “Like I told you guys the other week, we’re not going to make knee-jerk reactions and statements following a performance. We’ll go through our proper, professional procedure. We’ll evaluate the game. We’ll meet with our front office people. We’ll have discussions. We’ll talk internally. We’ll talk about external possibilities. We’ll go through our normal procedure this time of year, and we’ll disclose it to you at our leisure, to be quite honest with you.”