AFC Notes: Browns, Steelers, Texans

Browns

Browns ST coordinator Mike Priefer said he expects to be back in Cleveland next year.

“No. I love it here,” Priefer said, via Browns Wire. “I am under contract. I don’t plan on going anywhere else. I am from Cleveland. I want to help Cleveland win a world championship. That is why I am here, and that is my focus.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky and QB Kenny Pickett gave a recap of their season, with Trubisky finding himself benched early on in favor of the rookie first-round pick from Pittsburgh.

“It was quick,” Trubisky told ESPN. “It was pretty much out of my hands. I couldn’t even ask why or what happened. He made the decision, and we went with it. I thought I should have had a little bit longer leash. And then once you go to someone you draft in the first round, it’s probably not going to come back around to you right away.”

“Everything happened kind of quick,” Trubisky added. “I didn’t really have a long time to think of the decision. I wish I would’ve taken some more time and not just signed on the first day of free agency. Looking back on it, just try to do some more research. But I felt like they were interested. I felt like it was a good opportunity to possibly get back on the field, but nothing’s guaranteed.”

“I feel like I can continue to find ways to improve my game and hopefully I’ll get an opportunity, whether it be here next year or somewhere else in the future,” Trubisky said about next season. “When I get the opportunity, I can go out there and play better. It’s been an interesting process, and my role is different than I expected. This year wasn’t what I expected, but I’m just trying to finish strong and be the best team player I can be.”

“I’m continuing to grow,” Pickett said of his first season in the league. “It’s not going to happen overnight. I like the way that I’m trending. I like the way that I’m improving and seeing things on the field, taking what I’m seeing on tape and bringing it to the field and playing with a little bit more anticipation than I was earlier in the season. But I think it’s definitely a long journey. I don’t think you’re done getting better till you hang them up.”

Texans

Texans DE Jonathan Greenard is currently focused on the team’s Week 18 matchup with the Colts instead of his contract and future with Houston.

“I just know we’ve got one more game left,” Greenard said, via TexansWire.com. “I try not to think about it as much because I can’t do anything about it. All I can control is on the field. It’s one of those things where it’s inevitable when you’re dealing with the league.”

“For me as a player, I don’t know about everybody else, I know I just try to keep my head down,” Greenard said. “I missed [nine] games, so I can worry about anything else aside from putting my best foot forward to set myself up and set this team up the best way we can moving forward.”