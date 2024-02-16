AFC Notes: Bryce Huff, Bill O’Brien, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

quipped, “Try not to take a job during a worldwide pandemic,” and “problems are gifts.” (Adam Beasley) Weaver also mentioned most of what he runs is based on the scheme he learned in Baltimore from the last two seasons with now Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald . (Beasley)

. (Beasley) He added OLB coach Ryan Slowik will stay with the team in 2024 but will work with the secondary. (Beasley)

will stay with the team in 2024 but will work with the secondary. (Beasley) Weaver called star CB Jalen Ramsey “your ultimate chess piece,” potentially alluding to him being moved around in different alignments for the Dolphins in 2024. (Beasley)

Jets

After going undrafted in 2020, DE Bryce Huff has developed into an integral part of the Jets’ defense over the last few years, but he’s set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Huff is expected to get a significant payday, and Jets’ 2023 first-round pick DE Will McDonald IV is a potential in-house replacement.

“Bryce is a great player-development success story,” New York Jets GM Joe Douglas said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

“I would absolutely hate to lose him.” DC Jeff Ulbrich added, “but he’s a guy that has earned every penny that he’s about to make.”

On his upcoming free agency, Huff talked about his desire to become a full-time player where his talents are best utilized.

“I definitely want to be able find a scheme that sees me as an every-down player,” Huff told ESPN. “It gives me the opportunity to show that I can be a top-tier edge in this league in the run and in the pass. I feel like I owe it to myself to reach my full potential, whether it’s here or somewhere else.”

Patriots

as their offensive assistant to join HC staff. McCarthy worked for and with the Lions in 2016 and 2017 before going to Brown University to be their offensive line coach for the last five years. In an interview with New England Football Journal’s Kevin J. Stone, Boston College HC Bill O’Brien said he “definitely had an opportunity to stay [with New England].” O’Brien added: “I thought it was really important for Coach Mayo to hire his own staff.”

said he “definitely had an opportunity to stay [with New England].” O’Brien added: “I thought it was really important for Coach Mayo to hire his own staff.” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says it’s hard to see Patriots QB Mac Jones back in New England, as there’s just too much baggage at this point. Breer mentions the dynamic in the quarterback room was particularly bad, to the point where QB Bailey Zappe watched tape in the receivers room as a rookie.

back in New England, as there’s just too much baggage at this point. Breer mentions the dynamic in the quarterback room was particularly bad, to the point where QB watched tape in the receivers room as a rookie. Breer adds a fresh start is best for both sides, giving the Patriots a chance to reset and Jones a chance to try and resurrect his career elsewhere, likely with a stint as a backup first.