AFC Notes: C.J. Stroud, Carnell Tate, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN writes that fourth-round G Jalen Farmer will likely play “early and often,” given the Colts typically draft mid-round linemen and immediately put them into the starting lineup.

will likely play “early and often,” given the Colts typically draft mid-round linemen and immediately put them into the starting lineup. Regarding second-round LB CJ Allen , Fowler expects the rookie to quickly become a “centerpiece” of their linebackers group.

, Fowler expects the rookie to quickly become a “centerpiece” of their linebackers group. One team source told Fowler that they liked that the qualities they liked in Allen are: “Great person. All about football. Ran 4.4. Tough.”

Texans

DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN reports that the Texans have yet to engage in contract extension talks with QB C.J. Stroud, and a few anonymous executives around the league weighed in on what they believe Houston should do.

“I think he’s plenty talented. I just think just running a more efficient offense would justify the payday,” an AFC executive told ESPN. “I think everyone [I talk to] feels like you gotta pay him. Low bar for the position. It also could save you money if you extend him [now], because the market always goes up.”

“Offer him something like top 8-12 [QB] money,” an NFC executive said. “I’d try to give him a three-year extension at like $42-45 million per year now. Or plan to franchise him out like [ Dallas Cowboys QB] Dak Prescott in 2020.”

“It hasn’t been perfect,” the second AFC executive told ESPN. “That defense has carried a lot, $25 million isn’t crazy for the [fifth-year] option, so you keep your leverage, get another year of info on durability, production, mental toughness, all of it.”

Recently, GM Nick Caserio said the idea of trading the quarterback was moronic, dispelling rumors that the team is looking to move on.

“We are not trading the guy. He’s our quarterback,” Caserio said. “He’s going to be playing quarterback for the Houston Texans in 2026. I’m so excited to have him around here in the spring, and I’m excited to keep moving forward.”

Titans

Carnell Tate is ready to get to work and prove himself, which is something OC Brian Daboll said he would have to do, even though he was the fourth overall pick. Tate will be paired with veteran WR Calvin Ridley and last year’s first overall pick QB Cam Ward. Titans WRis ready to get to work and prove himself, which is something OCsaid he would have to do, even though he was the fourth overall pick. Tate will be paired with veteran WRand last year’s first overall pick QB

“Just prove my worth,” Tate said this week, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website. “And prove to the coaches that they can trust me. Just get up to the level of the older guys, the vets here, and prove that I am trustworthy to them as well.”

“The draft picks, [Carnell] Tate was a good player for us on our board,” Daboll told reporters. “Again, he’s going to have to come in here and earn everything. But he has a good skill set. He could do a variety of things, contested catches, run routes, very smart. So, we were happy to get him along with the other draft picks and free agents that we got.”