AFC Notes: C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars DL Adam Gotsis was fined $7,167 for a hit on a quarterback last week.

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud set the rookie passing yards record with 470 yards to go along with five touchdowns in a comeback win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He is hoping that this is a launching pad for the team going forward.

“I think it’s something that can get us rolling,” Stroud said after the game, via TexansWire.com. “Momentum is everything in this league and in the game of football. We’ve got to ride this momentum and work really hard in practice this week. We weren’t perfect out there, though. We’re never going to be perfect, but we’ve got to clean up some things, got to run the ball a little better.”

“It’s a big-time win for us, and November and December is when you want to be playing your best ball,” Stroud added. “So, now we just want to upscale, uptrend and trailblaze into the playoffs, and, hopefully, get a chance to win the division and everything like that. We’ve got a lot of work to put in, though.”

According to Adam Schefter, Stroud’s 147.8 passer rating is the highest single-game passer rating by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. He also became the youngest player with at least 450 passing yards in a game and the sixth player in NFL history to record at least 450 passing yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Titans

Titans OT Chris Hubbard was fined $7,306 for unnecessary roughness, and LB Harold Landry was fined $16,391 for a hit on a quarterback and another $16,391 for a hit on a quarterback stemming from last week.