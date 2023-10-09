AFC Notes: C.J. Stroud, Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts owner Jim Irsay seemed opposed to signing RB Jonathan Taylor to an extension this year, but the team changed course and they ultimately agreed to a four-year, $42 million deal in the end.

“This is a great deal, a very huge, significant deal for running backs, obviously,” Irsay said, via the Athletic. “It’s been 800 days since a running back has signed a significant contract, if you will.

And so, I’m just very happy now. I know these things can get difficult, but I’ve always said Jonathan’s an outstanding young man.”

The situation between the two parties got to a bad point and Taylor even requested a trade. However, Irsay explains that the two parties were talking behind the scenes to try to mend fences.

“We were talking behind the scenes constantly, and there was just a lot of work trying to be done to mend the spirit and the heart and look at everyone (and know) their heart is in the right place,” Irsay said. “It doesn’t always come out that way, and when people are protecting themselves for money long term for their family, it gets contentious.”

Jaguars

The Jaguars just finished playing back-to-back games in London and were able to secure two wins.

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson told reporters that he thought the long trip benefited his team.

“It’s big for our organization,” Pederson said, via ProFootballTalk.com. “We came over here 1-2 and we’re going back 3-2. But again, it’s two ballgames, it’s one ballgame, whatever it might be. We’re five in. Plenty of football ahead of us, a lot of work ahead of us, we’ve got this travel, kind of a short week.

“It’s great to come over here because we have a lot of fans here, our organization, our owner Mr. [Shad] Khan. Obviously, we all enjoy coming here. We spent 10 days here. Two great places, the Grove and Hanbury Manor were outstanding for us, and just proud of our entire organization and our team for how we handled it.”

Pederson added that there’s a natural bonding experience to being away for a period of time with people.

“It just keeps guys closer,” Pederson said. “You kind of get to know people a little bit more. So, that’s positive. That’s positive when you can do that. I encouraged the players to be around each other as much as possible, go grab dinner, or if they wanted to go swimming or whatever it might be at the hotel. It keeps them close, and that’s what we’re going to need as the season progresses.”

Texans

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud set the NFL record for most passing attempts without an interception to start a career on Sunday. (Jori Epstein)

set the NFL record for most passing attempts without an interception to start a career on Sunday. (Jori Epstein) Stroud on the interception record: “It’s important to take care of the football. Turning it over is a recipe to lose.” (Aaron Wilson)

Stroud on his teammates counting on him: “It means everything to me. There’s a certain dog in me. I don’t flinch. I think guys see that.” (Wilson)